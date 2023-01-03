Although taking a daily multivitamin improves energy and overall wellbeing, it should supplement and not replace a healthy diet.

What are the benefits and side effects of multivitamins?

In the world of vitamin supplements, finding products you know are safe can be difficult. Unlike drugs, dietary supplements are not pre-approved by the government for safety or effectiveness before marketing. It’s crucial to do your research before taking a new vitamin.

Below is a multivitamin guide featuring some of the most trusted, reliable brands and safe ingredients. However, it is best to speak with your health care professional or dietician before taking any dietary supplements to know exactly what vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Key considerations

Benefits

Though many still need medications prescribed by their doctor, there are loads of benefits that come with taking a multivitamin. For starters, it is perfect for busy people who find it difficult to keep up with an extensive collection of daily vitamins. Most multivitamins make it easier because you only have to take them once daily. It is also beneficial because many multivitamins cover nutrients and vitamins we often don’t know we need. Here are just a few of the many benefits of taking multivitamins:

Increases energy

Protects the immune system from sickness

Enhances brain function

Supports heart, eye, bone and joint health

Taking a multivitamin daily may seem like a very small thing to do, but it can help you feel more energetic and healthy.

Common side effects

Nausea : Most vitamins can’t be taken on an empty stomach, but this is especially true with multivitamins. Because they contain a high amount and variety of vitamins and minerals, doing so can result in nausea or a stomachache.

: Most vitamins can’t be taken on an empty stomach, but this is especially true with multivitamins. Because they contain a high amount and variety of vitamins and minerals, doing so can result in nausea or a stomachache. Constipation: It is essential to be mindful of the kinds of foods you eat when you take your vitamins. If taken with anything that includes dairy, antacids or calcium, it can make it more challenging for the body to absorb.

Legitimacy

With the help of marketing and e-commerce, more multivitamins are on the market. Here are a few tips for finding quality natural vitamins that are what they claim:

Look for a non-GMO-certified label

Look for an NSF-Certified Gluten-Free label

Check out ingredients

Read the serving size

In addition to reading reviews, doing these things can often help weed out bogus manufacturers.

Age

Children : If you’re considering giving your child a multivitamin gummy or chewable tablet, consult their pediatrician. Although for some, it can be as young as age 4, it should be a formula designed specifically for young children.

: If you’re considering giving your child a multivitamin gummy or chewable tablet, consult their pediatrician. Although for some, it can be as young as age 4, it should be a formula designed specifically for young children. Teens : If starting with an adult multivitamin, it is recommended to wait until the age of at least 12. The best thing to do is find a multivitamin specifically designed for tweens or teens, which will help more with their development, health and wellbeing.

: If starting with an adult multivitamin, it is recommended to wait until the age of at least 12. The best thing to do is find a multivitamin specifically designed for tweens or teens, which will help more with their development, health and wellbeing. Adults : Most multivitamins for adults tend to be best for ages between 18 and 50. For this age range, there is not necessarily one specifically designed formula. It can be more effective to choose a multivitamin that is specifically catered toward either men or women, depending on what your nutritional needs are.

: Most multivitamins for adults tend to be best for ages between 18 and 50. For this age range, there is not necessarily one specifically designed formula. It can be more effective to choose a multivitamin that is specifically catered toward either men or women, depending on what your nutritional needs are. 50-plus: For anyone 50 and above, it is important to look for vitamins that are specifically formulated for this age range. In contrast to a general adult multivitamin, there may be particular vitamins and minerals that a senior needs that are either a higher or possibly lower dosage than those who are younger.

Best multivitamins for adults

One A Day Energy Support Adult Multivitamin

As one of the most popular and trusted brands for multivitamins, this is a go-to for beginners to try. It has a wide variety of vitamins that boost the immune system, eye, heart and brain health.

Sold by Amazon

Thorne Research Basic Nutrients Multivitamin

Enhances organ function, immunity and nutrition. This absorbent and natural formula does not include preservatives, artificial flavors or colors.

Sold by Amazon

Solgar Iron-Free Formula VM-75 Multivitamin

Solgar is one of the biggest and best-respected manufacturers of vitamins and dietary supplements, so you can trust the quality of this multivitamin. This formula is iron-free, so it’s gentle on the stomach. Some people may need to take an additional iron supplement if they’re prone to low levels.

Sold by Amazon

Best multivitamins for women

New Chapter Women’s Advanced Multivitamin

Made with organic, non-GMO whole foods, vegetables and herbs, this multivitamin is high-quality. It contains probiotics, as well as 24 vitamins and minerals in this fermented formula. This increases absorption while being gentle on sensitive stomachs.

Sold by Amazon

Hum Base Control 22 Essential Nutrients Plus Iron

This includes pure, vegetarian ingredients and nutrients including iron, which is important for all people who menstruate. It contains a form of iron that’s easy on the stomach.

Sold by Amazon

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Whole Food Multivitamin for Women

This is a strong blend of whole foods, enzymes, antioxidants and live probiotics. Made from organic, non-GMO ingredients, this formula is specifically catered to women’s nutritional needs.

Sold by Amazon

Best multivitamins for men

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Whole Food Multivitamin for Men

This multivitamin is the real deal, based on raw foods. It consists of antioxidants, probiotics and enzymes in a fruit and vegetable blend.

Sold by Amazon

Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men

Containing all the basic vitamins and minerals, as well as amino acids for improved absorption, this is a reliable, but affordable choice.

Sold by Amazon

New Chapter Multivitamin for Men 55 Plus

Created from a blend of whole foods, this multivitamin is formulated for the needs of men aged 55 and over.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.