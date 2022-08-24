Before you buy a planter, consider how much sunlight different parts of your patio get and what plants will grow well in those conditions.

What are the best planter boxes for your patio?

A few planter boxes can add life and color to any patio, no matter how much space you have or what climate you live in. In addition to the beautiful look of lush planters, they can also add a pleasant aroma and can be used to grow herbs. Because planters don’t usually come into contact with the earth, weeds are rare and maintenance is fairly low.

Planters come in a variety of materials and styles, so prices can vary widely. But this also means you can probably find the right planters for your patio.

What to know about planter boxes for your patio

Design

Most planter boxes have fairly similar designs: narrow rectangles or wide squares that are 4 to 24 inches in depth and have drainage holes at the bottom to prevent overwatering. All you need to get started are a few bags of garden soil and some seeds or seedlings.

Materials

Common materials include metal, wood, stone and plastic. Plastic is affordable and effective but will deteriorate over time, while wood, metal and concrete boxes are more expensive but much longer-lasting. Plastic boxes are lightweight and inexpensive but will probably only last for a few years before becoming warped or developing cracks.

Best plastic planter boxes

Top plastic planter box

Hanover 20-Inch Black Resin Square Planter

What you need to know: This is one of the better-looking plastic planter boxes.

What you’ll love: Its square, tall design means it can support small trees and shrubs without taking up too much space.

What you should consider: There aren’t any drainage holes, and you may need to add a new coat of paint after a few seasons.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top plastic planter box for the money

Newbury Black Resin Window Box

What you need to know: With its affordable price, this planter is good if you need several boxes to cover a stone wall or attach to a railing.

What you’ll love: While it’s not much to look at, this simple planter does everything you could need it to with its included saucer and drainage holes.

What you should consider: The sides tend to flex when the planter is filled with soil or rocks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Best wooden planter boxes

Top wooden planter box

Thirteen Chefs Wooden Planter Box

What you need to know: Made of solid acacia wood, this classic-looking planter box is a great touch for any patio.

What you’ll love: Its simple, solid design will look good for decades, and it can support several plants per box. The legs create a gap so the drainage holes can work properly.

What you should consider: Because it’s made of real wood, split beams are possible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wooden planter box for the money

Windiy Wooden Planter Box

What you need to know: The low price means you can buy several of these for the same price you might pay for one more expensive planter.

What you’ll love: The included plastic liner can be used to extend its lifespan, and the small size means it can be placed almost anywhere.

What you should consider: At a little over 11 inches long, it can only hold a couple of small plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best metal planter boxes

Top metal planter box

Veradek Metallic Series Corten Steel Long Box Planter

What you need to know: This planter adds an aged look to your space after it develops a bit of rust, as it is designed to do.

What you’ll love: The solid construction and optional drainage holes make this a good planter for any location.

What you should consider: Because it arrives unrusted, it won’t achieve its aged look until a few months have passed, so you may not like how it looks out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top metal planter box for the money

Buhbo Modern Trough Rectangular Planter

What you need to know: At 32 inches, this is large, with a sleek look.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel design is striking and long-lasting, making it good for a modern patio. Because it’s fairly narrow at 8 inches wide, it also can be used as a table centerpiece.

What you should consider: Without drainage holes, you run the risk of overwatering your plants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best concrete planter boxes

Top concrete planter box

Kante Slate Gray Lightweight Outdoor Planter (Set of 2)

What you need to know: The simple concrete construction of these planters means they will likely last for decades.

What you’ll love: The differently sized boxes make for dynamic decoration, and the fiberglass interior makes them relatively easy to move and lift. The smooth concrete surface can easily be painted to add color or to match your patio furniture.

What you should consider: There have been a few reports of cracked or leaking planters.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Top concrete planter box for the money

Ten-stone 15-Inch Rectangular Cement Planter

What you need to know: This small planter works well on a patio table or even a large side table.

What you’ll love: Its rubber feet mean it won’t scratch wood or glass, making it safe for most tables. The narrow size means it can fit on a windowsill or even wide railings as well.

What you should consider: While a single planter is fairly cheap, you may need to buy several of these for your patio.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

