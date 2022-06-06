Which ottoman trays are best?

Those of us that enjoy our time off on a loveseat or couch may not always have the luxury of a level surface to keep things on. Even those that do will sometimes benefit from an ottoman tray, which creates a steady, level surface — no matter where you’re relaxing.

If you aren’t sure which ottoman tray is best for your needs, the Kate and Laurel Lipton Hexagonal Ottoman Tray is a large, aesthetically-pleasing pick for those that can fit it on their ottoman or coffee table.

What to know before you buy an ottoman tray

Where you plan to put it

Deciding where you plan to put your ottoman tray is an important first step to consider when looking at which model to buy. While it isn’t unlikely you’ll put it on your ottoman, more versatile models may also be easy to use on your lap, the arm of your chair, a coffee table or a variety of other similar areas. The best ottoman trays will usually fit in multiple locations, though it’s important to make sure you don’t get a model that’s too large for your ottoman or space.

Material

The vast majority of ottoman trays tend to be made from various wood materials with metal, plastic or simple cutout handles. However, you can also find a number of ottoman tray models made from other materials like bamboo, plastic and others still.

Shape

Most ottoman trays will come in a rectangular shape, though you can also find a handful of models that are square, circular or hexagonal. If the shape of your tray is important to you, you can usually find the specific dimensions of a given model in its product description. Consider the shape and size of the tray before you commit to buying it to make sure it works with your space.

What to look for in a quality ottoman tray

Size

Most importantly, an ottoman tray’s overall size will need to fit on your ottoman, coffee table or any other place you plan to use it. Smaller ottoman trays can be found at sizes as small as 10 inches, while those on the larger end of the spectrum may range from 20-30 inches.

Handles

Nearly every ottoman tray comes with some form of handle, which can make it easier to move the surface around, even while in use. While more affordable ottoman trays might simply include a cutout for the user’s hands at two opposite ends, other more decorative models may include metal or wood handles.

Design

Perhaps the selling point of any ottoman tray is its overall design, and how it fits in with the user’s other decor and taste. Ottoman trays come in a wide variety of materials, shapes, stains and finishes, so if you’re looking for something in particular it likely won’t be impossible to find.

How much you can expect to spend on an ottoman tray

Depending on your budget, ottoman trays can be found at a wide range of prices that most can afford. Cheap ottoman trays will tend to cost somewhere between $16-$30, while more decorative and larger models will tend to be priced from $35-$90.

Ottoman tray FAQ

Do they make extra-large ottoman trays?

A. Depending on what you’re looking for in a large ottoman tray, most can find a model that suits their needs. You can find a wide range of ottoman trays ranging in sizes up to 30 inches, and those that need larger sizes may be able to order them custom.

What are some good ottoman tray decorating ideas?

A. Ottoman trays are one of the trickier pieces of furniture to decorate for the holidays, though it’s not impossible to help them hold a little holiday cheer. Many use decorations like garland, burlap or a simple bowl of candy to decorate ottoman trays for the holidays. Others prefer decorations that are appropriate year-round, like decorative drawer liners.

What are the best ottoman trays to buy?

Top ottoman tray

Kate and Laurel Lipton Modern Farmhouse 18×18-Inch Hexagon Ottoman Tray

What you need to know: This hexagonal ottoman tray is 18 inches in diameter. It features a rustic brown finish with two minimal black metal handles for easily moving the tray around.

What you’ll love: Boasting an excellent shape that can hold many items simultaneously, this modern ottoman tray also includes protective felt on the bottom. This ottoman tray is also available in black and gold, navy and silver or navy and gold.

What you should consider: This ottoman tray was a bit too big for some users, since its shape is a little wider in both dimensions than the average model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ottoman tray for the money

GET RST-1522-BK Black 15×20-Inch Non-Skid Ottoman Tray

What you need to know: Anyone on a budget will appreciate this straightforward ottoman tray. It features a sleek black design and a classic rectangular shape with angled sidewalls.

What you’ll love: This model’s angled edges make the space feel a little larger than it actually is, boasting a 15- by 20-inch surface area. The ottoman tray also features handles and comes at a price point that most buyers can afford.

What you should consider: A few buyers said this tray’s material felt a little bit cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lipper International 1165 20×14-Inch Curved Acacia Serving Ottoman Tray

What you need to know: For those that want a little bit different wood for their ottoman tray, this model features acacia wood and a stylish, dipped-edge wall design. It includes a slightly curved wall for easily accessing food, games or other tray needs.

What you’ll love: The large ottoman tray is made of solid wood and is sturdy.

What you should consider: This tray’s wood stain and patterns can vary quite a bit from one unit to the next.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

