The best dorm desk

Taking frequent breaks, studying before bed and re-copying your notes are just a few of the best ways to easily improve your studying.

Which dorm desk is best?

The quality of your study space has a big impact on your success in college. When shopping for the perfect desk for your dorm, there are many things to consider. It must be small, versatile and easily portable. There are many desks out there that accommodate dorm life, but some offer more shelf space or surface area than others. Some are sturdy and durable, while others are designed to bend and fold for convenient transport. Prioritizing your needs will help you pick the right college dorm desk for you.

What to look for in dorm desks

Portability

The last thing you want is a dorm room desk that’s hard to transport. Whether you’re taking it through the elevator or lugging it up flights of stairs, the bigger it is, the worse it will be to move. Some desks, like foldable ones, are designed with easy transport in mind. Desks made of lighter materials will also be simpler to move.

Storage space

Space is a scarce commodity in a dorm. For your college dorm room desk to serve you best, it should function not just as a workspace but also as a storage area for your books, tech and other materials. Desks with multiple shelves and drawers are incredibly useful. The less clutter in your room, the better you’ll be able to focus.

Versatility

Some dorm desks come with adjustable shelves or features like roll-out keyboard drawers. Before buying, think about what features will serve you best in your pursuit of knowledge. Spending a little extra to get the best desk for college will serve you in the long run.

The 15 best dorm desks

Best dorm desks under $50

Mainstays Student Dorm Desk

What you need to know: This is a compact desk that’s simple and stylish.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable shelves, convenient storage and a small and sleek profile.

What you should consider: The desk is flimsy and somewhat wobbly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Furinno Go Green Home

What you need to know: A stylish workspace with great storage, this desk comes in a lighter wood color.

What you’ll love: The keyboard drawer and shelf space keeps the desktop clear, and it doesn’t take up much room.

What you should consider: The materials are thin and the assembly is frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cubiker Computer Desk

What you need to know: A simple and spacious design, this computer desk has added storage pockets.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and easy to assemble and has adjustable foot pads for versatility. There are multiple size and color options.

What you should consider: Some customers found the assembly instructions confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best dorm desks under $100

Bestier Computer Desk

What you need to know: Available in a variety of sizes to fit your dorm space, this is a stylish and spacious workstation with multiple shelves.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable storage space, lots of legroom and a clean and compact look.

What you should consider: It’s not the sturdiest desk on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cubi Cubi Study Computer Desk

What you need to know: This is a basic but sturdy desk with a storage pocket.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and spacious with an iron hook for hanging headphones or keys.

What you should consider: Some customers said not all of the pieces were in the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Covas Folding Desk

What you need to know: Lightweight and incredibly portable, this desk is great for moving frequently.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to set up, durable and has a simple style that will go with any room.

What you should consider: The surface is known to warp under a lot of weight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Furinno Simplistic Study Table

What you need to know: As a basic study surface, it fits well in any space, but is best used against a wall.

What you’ll love: There’s lots of legroom, and the desk is sturdy and compact. The price is super low for budget-conscious buyers.

What you should consider: It has no built-in storage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Teraves Reversible Computer Desk

What you need to know: This desk is a great storage and work solution for small rooms.

What you’ll love: The reversible shelves mean you can customize this desk for your particular space. It has lots of room for large desk chairs or cabinets.

What you should consider: It’s difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best dorm desk under $250

Topsky Dorm Desk

What you need to know: This compact desk maximizes space and is multi-functional.

What you’ll love: It has lots of shelf space, a pull-out keyboard drawer and an elevated monitor platform that leaves more room on the desktop.

What you should consider: The desk is somewhat wobbly and unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Monarch Specialties Computer Desk

What you need to know: A compact combination desk and filing cabinet, this desk looks modern and sleek.

What you’ll love: It has a large work surface, lots of storage, and is durable.

What you should consider: Assembly is difficult and it is not scratch-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Furinno Econ Multipurpose Office Writing Desk

What you need to know: This is a space-saving desk with attached storage.

What you’ll love: The design is efficient and it includes a keyboard drawer and a couple shelves and a non-woven bin.

What you should consider: Made of thin materials, some customers said the assembly was frustrating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Vasagle Computer Writing Desk

What you need to know: This desk is a simple, sturdy workspace with shelves. It’s available in two different sizes.

What you’ll love: It has lots of legroom and storage, and the modern style will look great in any dorm room.

What you should consider: The surface is a little flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tangkula Folding Computer Desk

What you need to know: This compact writing desk has a solid metal frame and its small size makes it easy to fit anywhere.

What you’ll love: It’s easily portable and it folds up and away when not in use.

What you should consider: It’s low to the ground and can be hard to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mainstays Student Desk

What you need to know: As a sleek desk with lots of storage and workspace, this desk features six cubes surrounding the desktop.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy, comes in several different colors and provides excellent storage.

What you should consider: Since it’s small, there’s not a lot of legroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Need Foldable Writing Desk

What you need to know: This is a compact and easily portable dorm desk that doesn’t require any assembly.

What you’ll love: The small and sturdy profile goes with every room.

What you should consider: Some customers say the product arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.