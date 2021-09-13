Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Outside/Inside
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Hunger Action Month
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Texas News
Top Stories
Tropics: Nicholas is the 19th storm to strike the U.S. in less than two years
Top Stories
Tropics: Nearly six times more storms than yearly average
Video
Galveston Co. Health District releases latest Covid-19 cases after Tropical Storm Nicholas
Choose your picks! Take the CW39 Pro Football Challenge
Video
MYSTERY WIRE | Capturing the secret world of the séance – photographs of the other side
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Hunger Action Month
Border Report
Business News
Japan 2020
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Holiday
JOB ALERT: UPS hiring over 3k for holiday season in Houston area
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Houston Traffic | Weeknight road closure on the West Loop near the Galleria
Video
Houston Happens – Nicholas weakens from Hurricane to Tropical Storm, gusty winds lead to power outages, Man arrested after walking down Galveston beach wearing Michael Myers costume, September is National Preparedness Month, save money with Power Wizard
Video
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas
Is it cheaper to book hotels last minute?
Tropical Storm “Nicholas”: Houston Area resources and preparedness tips
Video
Man sentenced to 15 years after livestreaming himself speeding at 167 mph, killing other driver
Video
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25