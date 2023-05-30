What you need to make the most of warmer seasons
IN THIS ARTICLE:
- Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5-Amp Pressure Washer
- Dyson Ball Multifloor II Bagless Vacuum
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Warmer weather is upon us, so now is the time to stock up on items that will help you make the most of sunnier days ahead.
From gardening equipment to cleaning gadgets to outdoor gear and more, we’ve picked out these essentials that will get you prepared for summer.
How to make cleaning as easy as possible
Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5-Amp Pressure Washer
Freshen up the exterior of your home with Sun Joe’s 2030 model. This pressure washer is powered by electricity, so no fuel is required, and it delivers 14.5 amps of power. An extension wand is included for reaching out-of-the-way areas.
Sold by Walmart and Home Depot
Dyson Ball Multifloor II Bagless Vacuum
If you’re loathe cleaning, this Dyson vacuum is well-equipped to help. Powerful suction and filtration, a large dirt canister, swivel steering, and four onboard tools mean it’s ready to make your home sparkle.
Sold by Amazon and Home Depot
Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner
The SmartWash lives up to its name by accomplishing several carpet cleaning tasks automatically so you don’t have to. It mixes cleaning solutions for mess-free cleaning, plus there’s no trigger to fuss with – simply push forward to dispense the cleaner and pull back to extract it.
Sold by Amazon
It’s easier to keep your closet tidy year-round if you optimize your storage options. Consider investing in a custom closet design from The Container Store to make sure you get the most from your cleaning efforts.
Sold by The Container Store
Gardening supplies
When it comes to getting your garden in shape, this collection of useful tools includes everything you need to prepare for the planting season. You’ll get gardening gloves, a small shovel, a trowel, a mini rake, a spade, a weeder, a cultivator and a storage bag with compartments to keep your items organized and ready to use.
Sold by Amazon
Barnel USA Professional Heavy-Duty Hedge Shears
Unruly hedges are no match for Barnel’s heavy-duty shears that have 11.25-inch carbon steel blades that easily cut through branches. A self-oiling center bolt and cushioned handles will make keeping your shrubbery looking its best a little easier.
Sold by Home Depot
The must-have gadgets
Chances are you’ll want to spend more time outdoors and less time cooking, and the versatile Instant Pot Duo Plus can help with that. This multi-cooker boasts nine functions along with 10 safety features, overheat protection and a safe-locking lid.
Sold by Amazon
You won’t miss your favorite sports, shows, movies, and more this season with the Fire TV Stick 4K version. In addition to providing fast performance with access to your favorite streaming services, it offers immersive image quality with Alexa available at your command.
Sold by Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Wherever the new season takes you, the SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker is ready to go, too. The Bose speaker is equipped with a durable handle, remarkable sound, and reliable Bluetooth connectivity so you can enjoy the nice weather along with your favorite music.
Sold by Amazon
Family supplies for warmer weather
Baby Jogger City Mini Stroller
If you are ready to enjoy the weather with your little one, the City Mini stroller will make your trips to the park or your walk around the neighborhood a breeze. Its durable wheels easily navigate bumpy terrain, while the compact design folds for transport. Extras like a sun shade and ample on-board storage simplify your travels.
Sold by Amazon
Hertzco 2-in-1 Dog and Cat Grooming Tool
It’s common for many pets to shed more in the warmer weather, but the right grooming tool can control the fallout before it lands on your furniture and floors. Hertzco’s 2-in-1 model possesses dual sides with a de-shedding tool and comb and can be used for grooming both dogs and cats.
Sold by Amazon
Best 2023 warm-weather fashion
Carter’s Baby Girl Easter Dress and Cardigan Set
This adorable bunny dress and cardigan set is adorned with bunnies and can be worn well beyond the holiday season. Choose from sizes for newborns to 24 months.
Sold by Kohl’s
The North Face Zipline Boys’ Rain Jacket
This lightweight boy’s jacket is made for days when there’s a slight chill in the air but a heavy coat isn’t necessary. It features wind- and water-resistant material with an attached hood and chin guard for extra protection in rainy, breezy weather.
Sold by Backcountry
Smartwool Men’s Merino Sport 150 Polo Shirt
Smartwool delivers the best of both worlds with this polo shirt – soft, breathable Merino wool and a laid-back look that’s a go-to favorite for warmer days. It’s a timeless casual style that’s suitable for work or play and goes nicely with shorts, jeans and khakis. It comes in several versatile colors, too.
Sold by Backcountry
PRETTYGARDEN Deep V-Neck Bohemian Floral Summer Dress
No style says warmer weather has arrived quite like a floral dress. This high-low design has flutter sleeves in addition to bright blooms, so it’s perfect for special occasions or casual wear.
Sold by Amazon
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.