Which plus-size aprons are best?

Are you in the market for a plus-size apron that looks great and is functional in the kitchen or out by the barbeque? A plus-size apron is designed to accommodate chefs and bakers who need more coverage to keep their clothes clean, but comfort doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. Check out the Plus-Size Retro Cherries Apron to see how fun and function can come together for an apron you’ll actually love to wear.

What to know before you buy a plus-size apron

Bust

The difference between a plus-size apron and other aprons comes down to its measurements. One of the biggest complaints about aprons, especially among women, is the bust. If you’re bigger on top, most aprons don’t offer enough coverage to accommodate the bust. A plus-size apron fixes this with more coverage on top so you don’t have to worry about food splashing onto your clothes in the kitchen.

Length

People of all heights wear plus-size clothing, so length matters. A short wearer doesn’t want a long apron that nearly touches the floor, nor does a tall buyer want an apron that barely hits below the waist. Plus-size aprons tend to be more conscious of these height differences and are sometimes adjustable so the length can be changed to fit the wearer’s needs. If an adjustable apron doesn’t do enough, there are also petite and tall plus-size aprons specifically suited to such needs.

Professional vs. novelty

This comes down to personal preference, so consider who you’re buying for. Some aprons are designed for efficiency, while others serve as a great conversation piece for guests and are made to get a laugh. You can also show off your own sense of style with fun prints, colors, themes or kitchen puns.

What to look for in a quality plus-size apron

Fit

The apron you choose shouldn’t be too tight or too baggy — it should fit the body well in a flattering way and be made from materials that don’t irritate the skin. The last thing you need is an apron that looks great but is too itchy to wear comfortably.

Pockets

Kitchens get messy, especially when baking or cooking is involved. A quality apron doubles as something of a utility belt, with places for items you’ll need to grab quickly or want to have on hand such as measuring spoons, tongs or even a towel for wiping your hands.

Ease of cleaning

A quality plus-size apron should not only be able to go in the wash but be washed time and time again without coming apart. Look for strong seams and simple care instructions so it can go in the wash with other items, saving you the time and energy of washing it separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size apron

A plus-size apron can cost $15-$50.

Plus-size apron FAQ

What’s the best apron fabric?

A. While kitchen aprons can be made from polyester or linen, cotton in the form of canvas or denim is popular because it’s durable and easy to clean.

How many pockets does an apron have?

A. A kitchen apron usually has at least two pockets, though the depth and width of those pockets differs from apron to apron. Don’t assume all aprons have pockets, however, as some don’t.

Can you iron a kitchen apron?

A. Yes. Some kitchen aprons wrinkle in the wash but can easily be ironed out for a crisp, smooth look.

What’s the best plus-size apron to buy?

Top plus-size apron

Plus-Size Retro Cherries Apron

What you need to know: This retro plus-size cotton apron features long, adjustable ties and is machine-washable. You can order it with or without a pocket and embroidered personalization.

What you’ll love: Its pattern featuring white dots and cherries all over adds a fun and cheery flavor.

What you should consider: It might require some light ironing.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top plus-size apron for the money

Apronner Plus-Size Baking Apron with Pockets

What you need to know: This cotton and linen plus-size apron comes in 17 colors and prints, measuring 39 inches in length with 35.5-inch straps.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide array of beautiful prints, but also more basic and straightforward colors with an adjustable neck strap. The cotton/linen fabric is comfortable, breathable and machine-washable.

What you should consider: The ties rest a little low on the hips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vlzufe Cross Back Pinafore Apron

What you need to know: This cross-back pinafore apron is 70% cotton and 30% linen and is available in three plus sizes.

What you’ll love: It fits over the head and hangs on the body without the need for ties. There are two strong, deep pockets in the front. It comes in 12 solid jewel-toned colors and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: It runs small and shrinks in the dryer. It might be prone to wrinkling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

