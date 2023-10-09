Prime Big Deal Days starts tomorrow — but Amazon Outlet deals are already rolling out

With less than 24 hours to go until Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day, eagle-eyed deal hunters are already scouring the site, looking for the deepest discounts they can find. But one trick that many don’t even know is that Amazon has an Outlet section, and it’s already packed with sales on kitchen gadgets, small appliances, cookware and more.

In the outlet, you can find everything you need to stock your kitchen for fall (and the fast-approaching holiday season) at up to 53% off — like a large, non-slip silverware tray to help organize your drawers or that air fryer you’ve had your eye on.

Whatever you need for your kitchen, you can find it in the outlet — and it’s probably already on sale.

Amazon is already rolling out early deals for October Prime Day

Best Amazon Outlet kitchen gadget deals

The Amazon Outlet is packed with tools and accessories that make life just a little bit easier in the kitchen. All these gadgets are meant to help you save time and effort as you prep, cook and bake — and they’re all at incredible prices.

Best Amazon Outlet small appliance deals

Small appliances are the unsung heroes in the kitchen. We know that from how popular air fryers and Instant Pots have become over the last few years. With cold weather right around the corner, now is the time to check out kettles, slow cookers and other winter essentials. Thankfully, the Amazon Outlet has you covered, with all the small kitchen appliances you need at some great prices ahead of October Prime Day.

Best Amazon Outlet cookware deals

Of course, no kitchen is complete without cookware and bakeware. Thanks to the Amazon outlet, you can get all the pieces you need to complete your collection — without breaking the bank. Need specialized cookware to whip up a holiday meal? A specific baking pan to experiment with creating a new dessert? You can find it all here and at great prices.

