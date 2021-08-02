What is the best knife set?

To cover all the bases, a basic knife set should always contain a utility knife, chef’s knife and a serrated bread knife.

Which knife set is best?

Ask any chef, and they’ll tell just how important a good set of knives is for your kitchen. Whether you’re dicing veggies to prep for a recipe, carving a roast chicken for dinner or slicing an apple for an afternoon snack, a sharp, reliable knife makes all the difference.

Knife sets vary in size, so you can find some containing five knives or more if you need a starter option or smaller sets with three or fewer knives if you only need specific types. Some sets also come with a block or board to store the knives and keep them in good condition, so they’re always sharp and ready to cut.

A top-notch knife set for your kitchen will help you slice and dice through any recipe with ease.

Best knife sets

Global 7-Piece Ikasu Knife Block Set

Made in Japan, this knife set includes six knives and a bamboo/acrylic knife block. The blades are ground on both sides, so they have a super-fine edge for effective cutting. The handles are made of dimpled stainless steel, too, which gives them a superior grip and a balanced feel in hand.

Sold by Amazon

Chicago Cutlery Insignia Stainless Steel 18-Piece Knife Block Set

This comprehensive knife set is a perfect option for anyone looking for a starter set. In addition to 16 knives, it includes a pair of kitchen shears and a knife block to hold all of the cutlery. The knives are full tang, too, so they offer a balanced feel in hand and plenty of control when cutting. The block even contains a built-in sharpener slot to make it easy to keep your knives sharp.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Mercer Culinary Millennia 5-Piece Magnetic Board Knife Set

Featuring high-carbon, stain-resistant Japanese steel, these knives have edges that are extremely easy to maintain and sharpen. The handles are made of durable polypropylene and feature an ergonomic design that feels comfortable in your hand. They also have textured finger points to keep the knives from slipping.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards

If you want to add some color to your kitchen, this set of ceramic-coated knives can do the trick. The color-coded design isn’t just for looks, though — it can actually help prevent cross-contamination when cooking. The stainless steel blades are covered in nonstick ceramic to help them cut through food more easily too.

Sold by Macy’s

Wusthof Classic 7-Piece Slim Knife Block Set

These precision-forged full tang knives feature high-carbon stainless steel blades that are highly durable and stain-resistant. It includes a super-slim knife block to hold the knives without taking up too much space on your countertop. It comes with a lifetime warranty too.

Sold by Amazon

Shun Classic 6-Piece Slim Knife Block Set

These hand-sharpened Japanese knives feature a unique cutting core with 34 layers on each side and stainless Damascus cladding for improved durability and performance. The handles are made of durable, moisture-resistant PakkaWood and feel extremely comfortable in your hand. They retain their edge incredibly well and resist corrosion too.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set

With superior high-carbon stainless steel blades, this knife set offers top-notch accuracy and precision. In addition to 13 knives, it comes with a pair of steel kitchen shears and a block to hold everything. The ergonomically designed handles offer a comfortable grip and provide plenty of control when cutting.

Sold by Macy’s

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature Knife Set

Featuring three must-have knives, this set is a good basic option. They feature ice-hardened blades that maintain their edge for a long time and ergonomic polymer handles for a full tang design. The one-piece stamped blade is also extremely lightweight, though it doesn’t sacrifice strength at all.

Sold by Amazon

Emojoy 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Block

This knife set features every knife you could possibly need — plus a pair of kitchen scissors and a knife sharpener. The knives feature high-carbon stainless steel blades that won’t rust, stain or pit. The bright blue polymer handles are ergonomically designed to keep your hands comfortable when chopping.

Sold by Amazon

Royal Doulton Gordon Ramsay Block Knife Set

This sleek-looking knife set features professional-quality knives that make it easy to slice and dice for all your favorite recipes. The tapered blades are extremely sharp and hold onto their edge. The cylindrical knife block keeps your knives safe but won’t take up much room in your kitchen.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

J.A. Henckels International Classic 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set

If you want a knife set that requires as little maintenance as possible, this is definitely an option worth considering. The knife block features self-sharpening slots, so the knives are automatically sharpened every time you take them out. They feature fine edge, precision-honed blades and fully forged construction to provide excellent balance in your hand.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set

This set of full-tang knives feature durable stainless blades and triple-rivet handles for a high-quality, progressional-grade set. It includes a natural hardwood block to organize and store the knives and comes with a sharpening tool to help them keep their edge. The set even includes six steak knives and a pair of kitchen scissors.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

McCook 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

With high-carbon stainless steel blades, this comprehensive knife set makes it extremely easy to slice, dice and chop in your kitchen. They also feature ergonomically designed handles that are comfortable to hold and offer plenty of control. The included block features a built-in sharpener, too, so you can maintain the knives’ edges.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

If you want an affordable knife set, this is definitely an option worth considering. It contains 14 full tang triple-riveted knives with high-quality stainless steel blades that are precision-honed to help them maintain their edge. They also have ergonomic handles, so they feel comfortable and balanced in hand.

Sold by Amazon

Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel 15-Piece Knife Block Set

This sleek, stainless steel knife set can look and perform well in your kitchen. The knives are full tang and are designed to maintain their edge over time. The block features built-in ceramic sharpeners, so you can easily sharpen the knives when necessary.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.