Which Lifetime folding table is best?

You will likely never regret keeping a spare Lifetime folding table on hand. These convenient items can be used for picnics, crafting, social events and more. They are also lightweight and easy to store. The only problem with these tables is the company makes so many, it can be hard to determine which is the right one for you.

The best model for you will depend on your intended use. If you’d like to entertain guests outside, a Lifetime 6-foot folding picnic table is your best bet. This UV-resistant item is designed to hold up well for both indoor and outdoor uses.

What to know before you buy a Lifetime folding table

What is a Lifetime folding table?

The Lifetime folding table is manufactured using blow-molded, high-density polyethylene to be not only lighter in weight, but more durable than an ABS or a wood table. The material used in the manufacturing is abrasion- and scratch-resistant, and it will not chip or peel. A Lifetime folding table is designed to rebound from impacts so it won’t dent or crack if accidentally dropped. It is easy to clean, UV-resistant and specifically designed to be highly portable.

There are many types of Lifetime folding tables

Lifetime manufactures a wide variety of folding tables so you have exactly what you need. Whether you are looking for a round table, a rectangular table, a square table, a kids table or a table that features an adjustable-height mechanism, Lifetime has a model that will fit your needs.

How do you open and close a Lifetime fold-in-half table?

While not every model operates in the exact same way, there are general instructions that you can follow to open or close any Lifetime fold-in-half table.

To open:

Place the table on its side. Unfold the table so it is at its full length and lock in the open position. In some models, this locking mechanism is automatic. Pull down the legs, one side at a time, making sure to slide the steel locking ring into place before standing the table up.

To close:

Place the table on its side. Slide the steel locking rings up and fold the table legs up, one side at a time. After the legs are securely folded, release the locking mechanism on the table so you can fold the table in half. If the locking mechanism is automatic, it will open once the table legs have been folded up.

What to look for in a quality Lifetime folding table

Size

Arguably, the most important feature you will need to consider is the size of your Lifetime folding table. Larger tables may require two people to set up, while smaller tables might not provide enough room. Individuals in the catering business often point to a 6-foot table as being the ideal length for its balance of convenience and size.

Shape

In a formal setting, round tables are often the preferred shape. These tables are easier to quickly walk around, less expensive to decorate and they can seat more people per square foot. Square or rectangular tables, on the other hand, offer a greater flexibility in layout as they can be placed against a wall, if needed.

Adjustable height tables

Some models of Lifetime folding tables have height-adjustable legs so they can serve different purposes or easily accommodate individuals of different sizes.

Weight capacity

All tables have a maximum weight capacity. If you are just using your Lifetime folding table for meals, the weight capacity shouldn’t be an issue. However, if you are going to place an object on the table for crafting or storage purposes, it is important to find out how much weight the table that you are considering can bear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lifetime folding table

For residential use, you can get a Lifetime folding table for as low as $55. If you need a heavy-duty table that is suitable for commercial use, the highest-priced tables can cost as much as $450.

Lifetime folding table FAQ

Can Lifetime folding tables be used outside?

A. Yes. All Lifetime folding tables incorporate UV-inhibitors that help prevent the high-density polyethylene from fading or becoming brittle due to exposure to sunlight. Additionally, the powder-coated steel frame is manufactured to be both rust- and corrosion-resistant.

How do you clean a Lifetime table?

A. The manufacturer recommends using a mild dish soap on a damp cloth for cleaning. For stubborn, greasy stains, Lifetime suggests a mild abrasive such as Soft Scrub and a soft-bristled brush for cleaning. If you use your table in the garage and get automotive grease on it, use a degreasing cleanser.

What’s the best Lifetime folding table to buy?

Top Lifetime folding table

Lifetime 6-Foot, Fold-in-Half Table

What you need to know: This is a sturdy, general purpose table that is 6 feet long and folds in the center, making it ideal for a wide variety of events and gatherings.

What you’ll love: The lightweight design, auto-lock and built-in handle make this table easy to transport and set up. It features a UV coating that allows the table to be used either indoors or outside. It is manufactured using durable, powder-coated steel.

What you should consider: A few users noted that when their table was fully opened, it was slightly higher in the middle than on the ends.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Lifetime folding table for the money

Lifetime Adjustable, 4-Foot, Folding Utility Table

What you need to know: If you are in search of a highly versatile utility table, this flexible model will satisfy your needs.

What you’ll love: The legs on this table are adjustable, allowing you to position the table at 22 inches, 24 inches, 29 inches and 36 inches. It features rounded, impact-resistant corners, and it also has foot caps to protect your floors from scratching. The legs fold in and the table folds in half to make it small enough to carry with one hand when using the built-in handle.

What you should consider: This model can be difficult to adjust for individuals with limited mobility or weak hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Lifetime 5-Foot, Round, Folding Banquet Table

What you need to know: If you are looking for a heavy-duty option that is rugged enough for commercial use, this round banquet table will fit your needs.

What you’ll love: This table is manufactured using a double-wall, high-density polyethylene and powder-coated steel. It is rugged enough to be used by rental companies and it comes with a lifetime warranty. The UV protection makes this table suitable for either indoor or outdoor use.

What you should consider: Since this is a model that is suitable for commercial use, it carries a significantly higher price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

