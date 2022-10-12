The Prime Early Access Sale can help the whole family prepare for the holidays, even the furry members.

During Amazon’s July Prime Day event, a top category with many featured deals is pet products. The Prime Early Access Sale is no different, as the sales event provides great opportunities for pet owners to shop and save. So whether you are shopping for a dog, cat or other type of beloved pet, there’s an Early Access deal for your furry, feathered or finned friend. You can save time by browsing our favorite pet-friendly Prime Early Access Sale deals that we’ve organized into sections for dogs, cats, small pets and cleaning essentials.

Uahpet Wireless & Battery Operated Cat Water Fountain

Ensure that your pets always have fresh water available with this automatic water fountain. The water pump is battery operated and only dispenses water when a pet is near.

A cozy dog bed and other deals for dog owners

Furhaven Pet Bed: 15% off

Your pooch will love indulging in nap time when it curls up on this supportive pet bed. It combines a soft cover with foam construction that is designed to surround your dog in comfort. You can choose from several sizes to fit your best friend’s needs.

Sold by Amazon

Zonli Pet Harness: 50% off

A quality harness like this one by Zonli will provide security and comfort on long walks. It’s made of durable material with padding for comfort. It’s available in several sizes and simple to adjust for a precise fit.

Sold by Amazon

Furbo 360-degree pet camera: 30% off

You can keep a watchful eye on your pup when you aren’t at home when you own the Furbo 360-degree pet camera. It is easy to set up and features vivid image quality. In addition to seeing your pet, you can also hear and talk to your best friend, thanks to the two-way audio.

Sold by Amazon

Three Dog Bakery Sandwich Cookies: 21% off

The Prime Early Access Sale is an ideal time to save on dog treats, such as Three Dog Bakery Lick’n Crunch Sandwich Cookies, that are highly rated and on sale today. With a flavor that most dogs can’t resist, they are a good choice for treating and training purposes.

Sold by Amazon

Oneisall Dog Clippers: 20% off

If you like to groom your dog from the comfort of your own home, you need proper grooming tools. You’ll get clippers, scissors, a comb and more in the Oneisall comprehensive dog grooming kit.

Sold by Amazon

A feature-packed cat tree and more deals for cat owners

TSCOMON Multi-Level Cat Tree: 20% off

A tall height combined with ample spots to climb, perch and nap make this cat tree the perfect choice for your favorite felines. It also offers multiple scratching posts to detract cats from exercising their urge to scratch on your furniture and walls.

Sold by Amazon

PETKIT Water Fountain: 39% off

This automatic water fountain attracts cats with a continuous flow of water. The replaceable filters remove impurities to keep your pet’s water fresh and enticing. The fountain sports an attractive design that looks great in any room.

Sold by Amazon

PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box: 41% off

The PetKit Pura X automatic litter box is a self-cleaning model that will eliminate the tasks of scraping and scooping to keep it clean. It works with special crystal litter that reduces odors to keep your home smelling fresh.

Sold by Amazon

ANJIME Cat Toy Bundle: 11% off

This collection of cat toys will keep your furry friend engaged in active play for hours. It includes mice, balls, feathers and more. Each one appeals to a cat’s urge to chase and pounce.

Sold by Amazon

Pesofer Cat Tree: 30% off

A cozy cat perch provides a napping spot for your cat to sleep and dream. In addition to a soft hammock, this model also has a built-in scratching post and hanging toys, so your cat can enjoy playtime when it’s not asleep.

Sold by Amazon

Hamster accessories and deals for owners of small animals and fish

Hamster Chew Toy Kit: 51% off

Toys, chewables and more – the accessories in this kit are designed to keep hamsters happy. They are made of wood that’s safe for little critters to chew. In addition to hamsters, the collection is suitable for mice, gerbils and other small pets.

Sold by Amazon

GloFish Betta Aquarium Kit: 27% off

Setting up an aquarium is fun and educational and doesn’t have to require the purchase of multiple items. The GloFish kit comes with everything you need to get started, including lights and decorative accessories. The 3-gallon tank is ideal for beginners as well as avid aquarium hobbyists.

Sold by Amazon

KATUMO Rabbit Chew Toys: 20% off

Katumo treats are made of natural ingredients, such as hay, fruit and vegetables, that many small pets love. They satisfy the urge to chew and are good for pets too.

Sold by Amazon

KATUMO Bird Toy Set: 24% off

Bird toys will provide activities for your pet birds so they can climb, chew and explore. This generous set includes multiple colorful pieces that are appealing to many types of birds.

Sold by Amazon

MidWest Homes Dog Crate: 27% off

Whether you are choosing a home for a new small pet or looking for a new one for your tiny friend, this cage is a good pick. It is easy to set up and comes with accessories to make your little pet’s home cozy and comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Shark’s Rocket Pet Plus vacuum and other cleaning deals for homes with pets

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Stick Vacuum: 25% off

With Shark’s powerful suction and on-board tools for reaching touch spots, this vacuum is made for pet owners. It’s also lightweight and easy to maneuver over all types of flooring.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum: 28% off

For pet owners who prefer an upright model, the Cleanview is a solid choice. A straightforward design, large dirt cup and swivel steering are key features that make it a reliable cleaning tool for removing pet hair, dirt and debris.

Sold by Amazon

Swiffer WetJet Hardwood: 8% off

Don’t underestimate the power of a Swiffer to eliminate pet hair and dander from your home. It’s easy to use and effective. Its also an affordable option that’s suitable for quick cleanups.

Sold by Amazon

Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus: 33% off

This carpet cleaner will come in handy when you need to remove pet messes and stains from your carpet. In addition to powerful suction, it has on-board tools for cleaning crevices, upholstery and more.

Sold by Amazon

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac: 43% off

This impressive device is more than a robotic vacuum. It features multiple stage cleaning, smart mapping and reliable suction to effectively clean all types of homes, especially those with pets.

Sold by Amazon

