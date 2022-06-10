Which inflatable dog collars are best?

Whether it’s post-surgery or injury, forcing your dog to live a week or longer with a cone of shame can be downright heartbreaking. From failed attempts to nourish themselves to their constantly interrupted sleep, it can make you want to take off the collar and hope for the best.

However, removing the collar isn’t an option unless your dog is extremely disciplined. It’s unreasonable to think they would resist scratching or picking wounds that are healing when even humans can’t do it.

An inflatable dog collar can give you peace of mind and your dog a more comfortable experience. For the best one, a collar that’s vet recommended, consider the Total Pet Health Inflatable Dog Collar.

What to know before you buy an inflatable dog collar

Correct size and fit

Unlike normal dog collars, there are more factors to consider when selecting the perfect inflatable dog collar. For example, if it’s too large, they may be able to pull off an escape attempt, and if it’s too small, it’s ultimately no better than a cone of shame.

To get the right size, you must consider your dog’s size, chewing habits and neck circumference. It’s also good to keep in mind that an extra-small from one manufacturer may have a different neck circumference than from another.

Generally, if your dog is between sizes, it’s better to go with the larger one, especially if it comes with an adjustable strap.

Restriction

Seeing dogs attempting and failing to eat and drink can break an owner’s heart. And cones of shame can disrupt your dog’s much-needed sleep by digging into their skin. When correctly fitted, an inflatable dog collar prevents them from reaching their wounds while providing the freedom to eat, drink and sleep in comfort.

Easy to clean

As with humans, the aftereffects of medicine after surgery or injury can cause messy accidents in dogs. The inflatable collar must have a removable, washable outer cover to prevent infection and nauseating smells. If there isn’t a removable outer layer, at the very least, you should be able to wipe down the material thoroughly without damaging it.

What to look for in a quality inflatable dog collar

Durability

Depending on the wound and how quickly your dog heals, it’s likely they’ll require an inflatable collar for at least a week. Like the first time you put a normal collar on them, they may need some time to adjust. The last thing you want is to take your eyes off your best friend to find that they ripped the collar to shreds and are removing their stitches.

The best inflatable collars prevent your dog from finding a place to sink their teeth. They’re also scratch- and rip-resistant with adequate inflation. Of course, using the correct size and understanding your dog’s biting habits play vital roles in the collar’s longevity.

Collar loops and adjustable straps

If your dog regularly wears a collar, they’d benefit from an inflatable version with collar loops. Inserting their collar through the loops provides a firmer grip, and they’re able to adjust quickly due to the familiar feeling of their collar.

A vast majority of inflatable collars use Velcro straps as a secure closing system. Unless your dog is Houdini reincarnated or extremely stubborn, Velcro straps should be secure enough that they can’t escape. However, it’s worth the time to watch them closely for the first day or two to verify adjustment or the potential for escape.

Material

Lots of materials are used for inflatable dog collars, but whether it uses soft plastic or plush polyester, the collar must be soft enough to prevent injury. It’s preferable to use one with soft seams that don’t cut into their skin and material that won’t cause hot spots. And waterproof material helps if they suddenly vomit or get the collar dirty.

How much you can expect to spend on an inflatable dog collar

Depending on the size and materials used, expect to spend between $14-$37 on a quality inflatable dog collar.

Best inflatable dog collars FAQ

Can dogs comfortably sleep in inflatable dog collars?

A. Unlike cones that push into your dog’s neck every time they look down or turn around, with an inflatable collar they essentially have a large, soft travel pillow around their neck. As long as it stays firmly inflated and uses soft material, your dog should have no problem comfortably sleeping in it.

Can dogs wear inflatable dog collars all day?

A. Inflatable collars are designed to be worn until the vet gives the okay to remove them. Most dogs quickly adjust and live their best life, as if the collar’s not even there. However, the soft material may collect dust and grime, so it’s best to wash it daily.

What are the best inflatable dog collars to buy?

Top inflatable dog collar

Total Pet Health Inflatable Dog Collar

What you need to know: It’s veterinarian-approved and recommended for dogs in recovery.

What you’ll love: The soft plastic water-resistant material — similar to the type found in children’s floaties — is designed to avoid scratching furniture. A Velcro strap and several loops attach to their collar for increased security, and it can be easily machine- or hand-washed by removing the outer cover.

What you should consider: The seams could use more reinforcement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable dog collar for the money

Bencmate Protective Inflatable Collar

What you need to know: This is a plush, comfortable collar without a high price tag.

What you’ll love: It has a removable plush cover that’s easy to clean and is scratch- and bite-resistant — and unlike most inflatable collars, the plush material doesn’t cause hair to attract static and pull, which can help prevent painful hot spots. It comes with an adjustable strap for the perfect fit.

What you should consider: It may not be suitable for dogs with longer snouts and lower body wounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kong Cloud Inflatable E-Collar

What you need to know: This lightweight inflatable collar won’t obstruct your dog’s normal activities.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable but durable outer cover designed to resist bites but not leave marks or scratches on furniture. Owners can adjust the size with a strap to achieve the ideal fit.

What you should consider: Dogs with longer snouts may be able to reach lower body wounds if you buy a collar that’s one size too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

