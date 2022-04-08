Which pacifier is best: Nuk or Bibs?

Pacifiers soothe babies when they’re crying or otherwise uncomfortable, and many parents consider them to be an essential tool. Pacifiers come in different shapes and are made of various materials, so choosing the right one can be a challenge. If you’re trying to decide between popular brands Nuk and Bibs, there are a number of differences to consider before you can make an informed decision.

Nuk pacifiers

Nuk is a well-known brand that produces quality pacifiers. Most feature well-thought-out designs that allow babies to breathe easily and don’t put added pressure on their jawbones. Many are dishwasher-safe and all are BPA-free.

Nuk pacifier pros

They typically mimic the shape of an actual nipple to simulate breastfeeding and reduce nipple confusion.

Many are made of sustainable plastic.

The shields are often breathable and contour to your baby’s face.

They have a small handle that makes them easy to carry and allows your baby to remove them from their mouth when they’re done with them.

Nuk claims their pacifiers are accepted by 95% of babies, according to a 2017 market study with 307 pacifier users.

The nipple is flatter, allowing more room for a natural sucking motion.

They’re affordable compared to other pacifiers.

They often come in packs of three or more.

Many of them have shields made of a soft silicone material that’s gentle on sensitive skin.

There are a large variety of colors and sizes.

They have glow-in-the-dark options, which can make them easier to find in the dark.

They promote healthy teeth development. Many parents used these pacifiers past the age of 2 and didn’t notice any issues with their child’s teeth.

Nuk pacifier cons

Many hold water in the nipple after being washed. Getting the water out can be difficult, and if you don’t, they may develop mold.

The silicone material gets dirty quickly. This is especially problematic when your child begins crawling around.

Some make a loud squeaking noise that may wake your baby.

The nipples are smaller than other brands and may fall out of your baby’s mouth.

Best Nuk pacifiers

Nuk Orthodontic Pacifiers, Timeless Collection

These feature a heart-shaped shield that allow your baby to breathe easily. The glow-in-the-dark design makes it easy to find if they fall out of your baby’s mouth at night. The nipples are BPA-free silicone. The natural shape prevents nipple confusion.

Sold by Amazon

Nuk Comfy Orthodontic Pacifiers

The silicone shield contours to your baby’s face. Although the silicone material gets dirty easily, it doesn’t leave marks on your baby’s face. These are lightweight, making it easy for your baby to keep in their mouth.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Nuk Airflow Glow-in-the-Dark Pacifiers

The shield’s shape and additional holes make it easy for your baby to breathe. The nipples are flat, making it easier for your baby to use. The design keeps your baby’s face from getting sweaty when it’s hot outside.

Sold by Amazon and BuyBuyBaby

Bibs pacifiers

Bibs is a Danish pacifier brand that isn’t as well-known as Nuk, though they’re rising in popularity. Many Bibs pacifiers have an entirely different shape than those made by Nuk and some are larger, making it easier for your baby to keep in their mouth. In many cases, they have air holes that make the pacifier easier to use and are made of food-grade silicone. Still, some are made of natural latex that may have a noticeable smell.

Bibs pacifier pros

They come in numerous sizes and have a variety of nipple shapes.

There are multiple nipple materials from which to choose.

Many use hypoallergenic silicone that’s odorless and tasteless.

Most have rings on the shield that can easily be attached to pacifier clips.

Most are lightweight but durable.

They have a stylish design compared to other brands.

They’re easy for babies to keep in their mouths.

Many parents found that these were the only pacifiers their babies would accept.

Some have glow-in-the-dark rings.

Babies with cleft palettes don’t have a hard time keeping these in their mouths.

Bibs pacifier cons

These are significantly more expensive than Nuk brand pacifiers.

Many hold water in the nipple when washed.

Some of these pacifiers have a latex smell that babies don’t like.

Best Bibs pacifiers

BIBS Pacifiers Try-It Collection

If you can’t decide which pacifier your baby will like best, this pack of two different styles is a great choice. The nipples are made from natural rubber latex. Although some parents were disappointed with the styles they received, many were thrilled with their purchase.

Sold by Amazon

BIBS Pacifiers De Lux

These feature a larger handle than most Bibs pacifiers and two nipple materials from which to choose — natural latex or silicone. They’re easy for babies to keep in their mouths. This set comes with two pacifiers.

Sold by Amazon

BIBS Supreme Silicone Pacifiers

Unlike some of the other Bibs pacifiers, these don’t have a scent. There are eight colors to choose from. They’re light and the vented shield allows your baby to breathe easily.

Sold by BuyBuyBaby

Should you get a Nuk pacifier or a Bibs pacifier?

Both Nuk and Bibs make excellent pacifiers. Nuk pacifiers are an excellent option if you’re looking for something affordable and effective. Additionally, with Nuk pacifiers, you don’t have to worry about your baby refusing the pacifier due to its smell.

Still, Bibs pacifiers are a good choice for children who have trouble keeping smaller pacifiers in their mouths. Many parents switch to Bibs pacifiers when their children are old enough to crawl and walk since they don’t tend to get dirty as easily.

