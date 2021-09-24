PET ADOPTION FEES WAIVED: “Fall In Love” Pet Adoptions take place Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston Humane Society Waiving Adoption Fees for VIP Dogs & Cats This Saturday. It’s all part of the shelter`s “Fall in Love” Adoption Event to Help Pets with Stays Over 30 Days, Find Forever Homes.

For one day only, Houston Humane Society is waiving adoption fees. This marks the start to the autumn season. The shelter’ s "Fall in Love" event gives all Houstonians the opportunity to find a furry forever friend. The event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 25 at Houston Humane Society, one of the city ‘s largest non-profit animal shelters dedicated to eliminating cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals. All pets come spayed or neutered and are up to date on vaccinations. An approved adoption application is required.

Here’s what you need to know.

WHEN: Saturday, September 25 (one day only)

WHERE: Houston Humane Society

14700 Almeda Rd.

Houston, TX 77053

For more information on adoptable pets available at Houston Humane Society, or to learn more about the shelter`s programs and supportive services available in Southeast Texas, visit www.houstonhumane.org.

About The Houston Humane Society

For more than 60 years, the Houston Humane Society has been dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care. A leading animal welfare organization in the region, the Houston Humane Society offers adoption, low-cost services, free resource programs, cruelty investigations and adoptions, and is the only regional shelter with full-service veterinary services available to the public. In 2020, the Houston Humane Society distributed more than 1.5 million pet meals to animals in need, performed more than 12,000 spay-neuter surgeries, provided veterinary services for more than 40,000 animals and helped 3,000 animals find their forever homes.