PETS SAVED! Houston SPCA takes in animals rescued from the impact of Hurricane Ida and are now safe

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston SPCA wasted no time doing its part to protect our four legged friends from Hurricane Ida. Early morning over the weekend, just hours before this massive storm arrived in Louisiana, Houston SPCA was helping out The Louisiana SPCA, by saving animals in its care.

In total, The Houston SPCA has taken in 150 dogs and cats from The Louisiana SPCA. Here’s a look at just a few of these sweet little fur babies arriving at their new, temporary home.

These animal storm victims all received veterinary exams and check-ups before Houston SPCA Emergency Response Team members loaded these pets into vans and transported them to animal shelters in Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

And as you look at these helpless fur baby faces, if you’re wondering how to help, you can. The Houston SPCA is funded by donations. To help them stay ahead of future disasters and help pets and other animals, please contact the Houston SPCA.