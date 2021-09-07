RESCUE ANIMALS: Fur Babies rescued after Hurricane Ida are now in need of a “Fur”ever home in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Before Hurricane Ida made it to the coast of Louisiana, The Houston Humane Society jumped into action to help rescue animals at shelters around Louisiana. Volunteers were able to evacuate nearly 100 shelter dogs from Jefferson SPCA in New Orleans. H.H.S. provided food and shelter and a dry and cozy place to sleep. Now, these rescued animals are ready for their next adventure and lease on life.

That’s why the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off adoptions of Hurricane Ida Rescues. The shelter, one of the city’s largest non-profit animal welfare organizations, is dedicated to eliminating cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals. The goal of this adoption program is to give more families in Greater Houston an affordable opportunity to find a new furry companion. Prospective adopters can visit the shelter to meet the dogs eligible for discounted adoption. Just head to:

14700 Almeda Rd.

Houston, TX 77053



Before Hurricane Ida, Houston Humane Society had reached critical capacity due to COVID-related surrenders and abandonment cases. In the aftermath of the storm, Houston Humane Society has established the Hurricane Ida Animal Relief Fund to help cover the cost of food, shelter and medical care for rescued animals. To learn more about the fund and ways to give, visit: Hurricane Ida Animal Relief.



About The Houston Humane Society

For more than 60 years, the Houston Humane Society has been dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care. A leading animal welfare organization in the region, the Houston Humane Society offers adoption, low-cost services, free resource programs, cruelty investigations and adoptions, and is the only regional shelter with full-service veterinary services available to the public. In 2020, the Houston Humane Society distributed more than 1.5 million pet meals to animals in need, performed more than 12,000 spay-neuter surgeries, provided veterinary services for more than 40,000 animals and helped 3,000 animals find their forever homes.

