HOUSTON (CW39) — They are cute and furry and give unconditional love. Now is your chance to help save pets on our city streets, and CW39’s Sharron Melton is asking you to take part this Saturday.

Houston has the largest number of stray animals on the streets. More than any other city in the country. And this oppressive heat is also impacting many homeless animals that continue to struggle and survive on the streets. So this weekend, Join CW39 and Sharron Melton at CAP/ Citizens for Animal Protection to meet a future fur-ever pet for you.

“Play & Save the Animals” is an event taking place this Saturday, June 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Citizens for Animal Protection,17555 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094.

You can meet Sharron Melton, Learn about CAP, volunteer, learn about adopting or fostering a pet, and so much more. Bring your kids and you can even read to the dogs and cats too! Sharron sat down with CAP representative Freddy Cruz about the needs CAP has right now. You get to meet his own foster fur-baby! Also, talks about how the heat is impact pets right now. And reminds you of the fun event happening this weekend.