Which popular weight sets are best?

Whether you are striving to fulfill your New Year’s fitness goals or are planning to add another level to your home workout, you need a weight set. Although simple to use, a weight set provides numerous health and fitness benefits.

While you can buy hand weights individually, you’ll get more workout possibilities when you invest in a set. You’ll get weights with various pound limits for customizing your exercise regimen and progressing to higher weight levels as you increase your strength. Different weight sets are also available to meet various needs and workout levels.

What are the benefits of working out with a weight set?

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are many benefits to strength training. Strengthening muscles is one of them. As muscles become toned, they also provide better joint protection. Using a weight set also helps burn calories which can result in weight loss. It can promote heart health, aid in bone mass development, balance and more. While there are several forms of strength training, using a set of weights is one of the most popular methods for achieving these benefits.

Types of weight sets

Often referred to as free weights, there are several main types of weights that can be purchased in sets. Regardless of the type you choose, sets include weights ranging in a variety of pound options, from as little as a few pounds to 40 pounds or more per weight.

Dumbbells

Dumbbells are arguably the most popular type of weights. They come in various shapes and sizes, including small D-shaped weights that can be used while walking and doing other exercises and larger hexagonal-shaped weights that won’t roll away when you place them on a flat surface. Aquatic dumbbells for water workouts are also available. Space-saving adjustable dumbbells feature weight plates that can be adjusted to fit the user’s needs.

Barbells

Individuals who are advanced in their weight training efforts often prefer barbells. With a long bar and removable weight plates, a barbell can be adjusted to accommodate changing weight-lifting needs. Most sets include several weight plates and a bar.

Kettlebells

With a ball-like shape and wide top handle, kettlebells are made for performing many types of exercises. Like other types of weights, they are available in sets and come in a wide range of weight options.

Medicine balls

You may think of a large, heavy ball when you think of a medicine ball. However, medicine balls are also available in smaller sizes that are designed to be used as hand weights. While some medicine ball weights have handles, other ball-type weights feature a soft coating that makes them comfortable to hold.

Materials

Most quality weights are made of strong metal such as iron or steel. Some are coated in vinyl, rubber or neoprene that serve several purposes. In addition to making the weights more comfortable and secure to hold, these materials also protect surfaces and reduce noise during workouts.

Storage

Some weight sets come with trays or racks. These items keep the weights in place when they are in use. They also keep them readily available and convenient to grab when exercising.

Best weight sets

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Our fitness expert tested these adjustable dumbbells and found it to be a highly effective choice for comprehensive workouts. Although the pair offers numerous weight choices for different fitness needs, the unique adjustable design saves space. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Yes4All Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set

This is an affordable set of two dumbbells that are easy to adjust to different weight levels. They are constructed of solid cast iron that’s built to last. The price falls on the lower end of the scale, making them a good choice for budget-minded fitness buffs. Sold by Amazon

Nice C Adjustable Dumbbell and Barbell Weight Pair Set

Whether you need dumbbells or a barbell, this set earns praise for including the components that make it possible to use it in either configuration. It comes with eight plates to suit different consumers’ needs. The rubberized coating is protective to flooring and provides a stable grip. Sold by Amazon

AmazonBasics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell Set

Offered by one of Amazon’s brands, this inexpensive set includes 2-, 3- and 5-pound weights that are perfect for beginners. The neoprene coating provides a comfortable and secure grip. They won’t roll during use, thanks to the hexagonal design. Sold by Amazon

Fitness Gear 300-Pound Olympic Weight Set

Ideal for serious lifters, this set features multiple weight plates and a bar that can accommodate up to 300 pounds. The plates are easy to put on or take off the bar, so the process doesn’t interfere with workouts. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebell Set

This set comes with 10-, 15- and 20-pound kettlebells for versatile workouts. Each one features a wide handle for a comfortable yet reliable grip. The set is affordable, too. Sold by Amazon

Theraband Soft Handheld Ball-Shaped Weight Set

These hand weights feature a ball shape and soft exterior, making them simple to hold and suitable for anyone with dexterity issues. They are ideal for novices or those who need therapeutic strength training. The set includes six weight balls. Sold by Amazon

CAP Barbell 150-Pound Dumbbell Set with Rack

With durable construction, anti-roll hex shape and numerous weight options, this set is useful for all-body workouts for beginners to pros. A rack is included to keep the weights organized and ready for use. Sold Amazon

NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Pair

A space-saving, adjustable design makes this well-made dumbbell pair perfect for small spaces. The weights are easy to adjust for different fitness goals. Sold by Amazon

Body Solid Vinyl-Coated Kettlebell Set

These kettlebells are coated with vinyl that protects surfaces and floors. The wide, angled handles are comfortable to hold and provide a stable grip. The large set includes eight kettlebells ranging from 5 to 40 pounds. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

