If your child is having a hard time getting their cap on, lightly sprinkling baby powder on the inside can make it easier.

Which swim cap for kids is best?

Few things are as fun for a child as swimming on a warm day, but it can become a drag if they get too much chlorine, sand or salt in their hair. A swim cap protects your child’s hair and helps keep their field of vision clear.

The best swim caps are made with durable materials and provide a secure fit. For example, the Alepo 2-Pack Unisex Swim Caps are excellent, with a 3D ergonomic structure and a hydrodynamic design optimized for competitive swimmers.

What to know before you buy a swim cap for kids

Materials

Swim caps can be made of many materials such as latex, rubber, Lycra and neoprene. However, most swim caps for kids are made with silicone. Silicone is considered the best material for those with medium to long hair because it’s stretchy, waterproof, tear-resistant and odorless. It’s also easy to slip on and take off, and doesn’t cause hair tangling.

Fit

Most swim caps for kids are one-size-fits-all, but it’s still a good idea to check if actually suits your child. Almost all caps fit children ages 3-12, but there are some smaller ones for younger children. A swim cap should provide a snug fit to prevent water from entering, but should also be comfortable enough for your child to wear for extended periods.

Hair texture

Although your child should have no problem fitting their head in a standard kids swim cap, children with thicker hair might have trouble putting one on. If your child’s swim cap doesn’t completely cover their head and hair without them experiencing discomfort, exchange it for another. Also, don’t rule out adult swim caps if a kids model isn’t working for your child, as older children with coarse hair may find them more comfortable.

What to look for in a quality swim cap for kids

Goggles, noseclips and earplugs

Some swim caps for kids come with accessories such as goggles, noseclips and earplugs. Goggles keep water out of your child’s eyes, while noseclips help keep them in place as they swim. Earplugs prevent water from entering your child’s ears and can enhance their performance if they’re a competitive swimmer.

UV protection

You can protect your child’s head from the sun with sunscreen, but if you want to give them a layer of protection, most swim caps are great at preventing the sun’s rays from penetrating their material. Some caps are designed to provide protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays and have a rating on the label or product description indicating how much.

Style and color

Most children prefer to wear gear and clothing that corresponds with their favorite colors. Some caps have a solid color, while others feature stripes, shapes, polka dots and even designs from popular kids TV shows and movies.

How much you can expect to spend on a swim cap for kids

If you’re looking for a practical swim cap for your little one that’s comfortable and delivers excellent protection, expect to pay $20-$40. However, if you want something more fundamental for casual swimming, you can find a reliable cap for $10-$20.

Swim cap for kids FAQ

Are latex caps suitable for children with long hair?

A. It’s best to go with a silicone cap if your child has long hair. Latex caps are great for keeping water out, but the material can tug on longer hair, making it painful when taking removing.

Are swim caps fully waterproof?

A. No, there are virtually no waterproof kids swim caps. However, wearing one limits how much water makes contact with their hair.

What’s the best swim cap for kids to buy?

Top swim cap for kids

Alepo 2-Pack Unisex Swim Caps

What you need to know: These caps are durable and versatile enough for adults and kids with short or long hair looking for protection from chlorine and saltwater.

What you’ll love: These caps help keep hair tangle-free and have a 3D ergonomic structure for a comfortable, secure fit. They’re made with waterproof silicone, offer excellent elasticity and have a hydrodynamic design that lets swimmers move faster. Plus, this set comes with ear plugs and a noseclip.

What you should consider: Some customers with thicker hair found them uncomfortable, and the earflaps let some water leak into the cap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top swim cap for kids for the money

Aegend 2-Pack Swim Caps

What you need to know: These caps are excellent for children ages 2-12 and come in five stylish colors.

What you’ll love: They’re made with tear-resistant, odorless silicone, and 3D ergonomics let them conform to the wearer’s head’s shape. The material’s soft feel makes them easy to slip on and take off, and the anti-slip design helps them stay in place and prevents hair pulling.

What you should consider: They run small, and some reviewers had trouble getting them on kids with longer hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Start Smart Kids Fun Sharks and Minnows Swim Cap

What you need to know: These caps come with goggles and have a playful shark design, making swimming fun and safe for kids between 3-12.

What you’ll love: They come in a blue shark or pink minnow style, and feature high-quality anti-fog lenses for clearer vision. They’re made with soft, super-stretchy silicone, and the shatterproof lenses offer excellent UV protection and keep water away from your child’s eyes.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported that the fins tore easily, so they may not be as durable as other kids swim caps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.