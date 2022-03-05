Which Boba Fett action figures are best?

Action figures are great for play or display. The Boba Fett action figure became popular after his role in the original “Star Wars” movies, where he met his demise in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” Surprisingly, he was resurrected in 2019’s “The Mandalorian,” and a new series, “The Book of Boba Fett,” will increase his popularity. Boba Fett’s action figures are trendy once more. If you are searching for a great Boba Fett action figure, look no further than the Star Wars: Black Series Carbonized Collection: Boba Fett.

What to know before you buy a Boba Fett action figure

“Star Wars” toys have been popular since the original 1977 “Star Wars” movie. The most popular item of merchandise has easily been the action figure. Children and adults have been collecting these figures for decades. So what should be considered before buying a Boba Fett action figure?

Play vs. display

Any action figure can be played with, and any can be used for display. Probably, most can be used for both. Consider your budget when deciding on the purpose of the action figure. Spending a lot of money on a figure for a child to play with may not be a wise choice. Premium action figures are designed more for the collector, and proper care needs to be taken.

Toy vs. collectible

People collect action figures for numerous reasons. Maybe they enjoy the aesthetic qualities the figures can bring to a room, or perhaps they wish to take proper care of them in the hope of making a profit. Toys given to children will probably be bashed around and lose hope of ever becoming a valuable item.

Profitable investment

Authenticity is frequently a problem for those seeking out profitable investments, and proper care should be taken. Also, consider the latest trends in action figure markets when purchasing.

What to look for in a quality Boba Fett action figure

Detail

Nowadays, molding and painting capabilities are at a much higher level than before. Modern action figures feature much finer details than their counterparts from previous decades. Even the most economical Boba Fett action figure should be reasonably well detailed.

Accessories

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter. Therefore, he needs weapons. Boba Fett action figures should come with the necessary firearms.

Boba Fett also flies an iconic spaceship that will inspire any fan. Accessories should be compatible with the action figure you have. The main problem is the size of the figure. So take note of this when adding differently branded accessories.

Articulation

Whether your figure is for play or display, articulation of the joints is essential to your enjoyment. Expect an action figure to have at least five articulation points in the limbs, body and head. Smaller and more budget-friendly figures will have fewer points of articulation. More sophisticated and larger action figures should have many more points designed for awesome display poses.

How much you can expect to spend on a Boba Fett action figure

Regular Boba Fett action figures will cost between $10-$30 for a 3.75-inch figure. Bigger figures will cost up to $50, while collectibles can go all the way up to $300.

Boba Fett action figure FAQ

How can I keep my Boba Fett action figure in good condition?

A. As mentioned, keeping Boba in his box will maintain the condition and any potential value of the toy. If you must remove him, clean him annually with a duster or soft cloth. Additionally, you can use warm water if needed. The toy shouldn’t be stored in a cold area such as the basement or the attic. Also, keep him away from high temperatures and sun exposure.

Can children safely play with a Boba Fett action figure?

A. Boba Fett usually has accessories such as his weapons included. These are considered to be choking hazards. Therefore, children under three should not play with them. However, use common sense if you know a child older than three has a habit of putting things in the mouth.

What’s the best Boba Fett action figure to buy?

Top Boba Fett action figure

Star Wars: The Black Series Carbonized Collection: Boba Fett

What you need to know: This is a quality action figure based on the classic character from the 1980 movie “The Empire Strikes Back.”

What you’ll love: The carbonized graphite gives this action figure a slick and glossy finish. This Boba Fett stands 6 inches tall and is fully articulated in the limbs, torso and head. His attire, armor and helmet are all beautifully detailed, and accessories include his weapons of choice.

What you should consider: Small parts make it unsuitable for children under the age of three.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Boba Fett action figure for the money

Funko Pop Star Wars: Boba Fett

What you need to know: This figure is inspired by “The Mandalorian” Disney+ TV series and will brighten up any fan’s room who wants it for decorative purposes.

What you’ll love: This figure will make you laugh with its humorous bobblehead action. Boba Fett can be the start of a Funko Pop collection of numerous pop icons. The affordable price of these collectibles means an accumulation can be decorating your room in no time.

What you should consider: It’s not really a play toy, so younger fans may want an action figure with points of articulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars: Han Solo and Boba Fett Two-Pack

What you need to know: This pack of two action figures is compatible with other figures in the series. Children and adults over three can enjoy the fun.

What you’ll love: Children can act out “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” scenes with these two iconic characters from the classic movies. It’s compatible with the “Star Wars” force link technology (sold separately) that you can wear on your arm to use interactive phrases between characters.

What you should consider: The force link technology is what separates this pack from other action figures. Without it, they are just regular action figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

