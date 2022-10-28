Which mummy costume is best?

If you’re looking for something simple and easily recognizable to dress up as this Halloween, a mummy costume should be high on your list. Wrapped in ragged bandages and hungry for revenge, mummies are perfect for spooky season.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or a child in your life, you have plenty of options. The Fun Costumes Mummy Costume for Adults is a top choice for grown-ups.

What to know before you buy a mummy costume

Costume configurations

While one-piece jumpsuits are common for mummy costumes, you can also find other configurations. This includes pants and tops combos and even dresses for those who want a twist on the classic mummy look.

Standard jumpsuits: These one-piece garments have a regular fit that isn't too tight or too baggy. They may have a zipper up the back, snaps or a hook-and-loop fastening.

Skin-tight jumpsuits: Made from spandex or similar stretchy material, these pull-on jumpsuits are extremely closefitting. Some even cover the whole face with material that's thin enough to see through. These types of costumes are becoming more and more popular at Halloween.

Pants and top: Some mummy outfits are two-piece with separate pants and a top. These are more convenient and comfortable for some people and are especially great for kids who may struggle to get in and out of a jumpsuit when nature calls.

Some mummy outfits are two-piece with separate pants and a top. These are more convenient and comfortable for some people and are especially great for kids who may struggle to get in and out of a jumpsuit when nature calls. Dresses: Dresses for mummies might not be traditional, but they can look great. If you’d prefer to wear a dress than pants or a jumpsuit, there are a handful of options for you. They often come with leggings or tight pants so you don’t have unbandaged legs on show.

Sizes

You can find mummy Halloween costumes for kids, as well as ones for adults. Within those, you’ll find a range of sizes. While you can guess or choose your usual size, it’s a good idea to look at the sizing chart because some costumes can run big or small.

Adults: You can find adult costumes in a wide range of men's and women's sizes. While people of any gender can choose any costume they like, most are separated this way and the sizing for each is slightly different, which is worth considering when you buy.

You can find adult costumes in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes. While people of any gender can choose any costume they like, most are separated this way and the sizing for each is slightly different, which is worth considering when you buy. Kids: Kids’ costumes are available for everyone from infants through to teenagers. Check what age range a costume is intended for so that you get the sizing right. For instance, a little kids’ small is different from a big kids’ small.

What to look for in a quality mummy costume

Aged effect

Mummy costumes often have an aged effect with frayed or ragged bandages or fabric. Sometimes they’re also an off-white color or have areas of browning to add to the appearance of age.

Machine-washable

While you probably won’t wear your costume often enough for it to need regular washing, it’s still handy if it’s machine-washable. This way you can easily clean it to store for future years or to pass on to someone else who needs a costume.

Headpiece

No self-respecting mummy would be seen dead without their head bandages. As such, many costumes come with headpieces.

How much you can expect to spend on a mummy costume

Basic costumes cost around $20-$40, while high-end versions can cost as much as $75-$100.

Mummy costume FAQ

How do you dress up as a mummy?

A. The simplest way is to buy a ready-made mummy costume. Once you have the costume, you may want to supplement it with some makeup to give you a deathly pallor, but you won’t need any accessories.

You could also choose to buy crepe bandages to wrap around yourself instead of a proper costume. However, this is more time-consuming and it’s difficult to get the desired effect.

What are Halloween mummies?

A. Mummy costumes are popular at Halloween, but what are mummies? Mummification is a way of preserving corpses that was most commonly performed in ancient Egypt. One of the final stages of the process was to wrap the body in bandages, which is where the image of a bandage-wrapped creature comes from.

The types of mummies found at Halloween are imaginary monsters based on real mummies. These fictional undead creatures have been found in literature and cinema since the late 1800s and early 1900s, such as in the 1932 movie â€œThe Mummy.â€

Whatâ€™s the best mummy costume to buy?

Top mummy costume

Fun Costumes Mummy Costume for Adults

What you need to know: This easy-to-wear jumpsuit comes with a headpiece and has an excellent crepe bandage effect.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s simple to put on and take off with a zipper up the back. You get extra hand wrap and head wrap strips to complete the look. It’s well-constructed so you can use it year after year.

What you should consider: It isn’t machine-washable, so you’ll need to be careful around the salsa at Halloween parties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mummy costume for the money

Morph Boys Mummy Costume For Kids

What you need to know: Suitable for kids of around 9-12, this costume comes with a jumpsuit and matching hood.

What youâ€™ll love: Thanks to the ragged aged appearance, it looks perfect for spooky times at Halloween parties or while out treat-or-treating. It adheres to U.S. Toy Safety Standards, so you can be sure it’s safe for kids.

What you should consider: It’s see-through, so you’ll need to find white or skin-tone garments to go underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

InCharacter Unwrapped Adult Costume

What you need to know: It’s a great choice for anyone looking for a slim-fit mummy costume.

What youâ€™ll love: The costume consists of pants, a tunic-style top, a choker, a belt, gloves and a head scarf. It’s available in sizes S to XL. The material is stretchy and comfortable.

What you should consider: Some buyers find it runs large so check the sizing chart before buying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

