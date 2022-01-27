Which toy pianos are best?

Who said that the elegance of a grand piano was only for adults? These days, parents want to teach their children how to play music at a much younger age, and many want to do it in style. Besides the sophisticated design, toy pianos are great for developing a child’s music education. And learning a musical instrument early on can help kids with hand-eye coordination, brain function and creative development.

The best toy piano you can buy is the Goplus Classical Kids Piano With Bench. Not only does this have a classic grand piano design, but the high-quality materials and rich sound make it well worth the price.

What to know before you buy a toy piano

Bell sound

If you’re expecting a toy piano to sound anything like an actual grand piano, you will be sorely disappointed. While toy pianos retain the design of the grand piano, the sound resembles that of a bell or a xylophone. If you don’t mind the change in tone and sound, your child will still have great fun playing this instrument.

Tuning and assembly

Keep in mind your piano will not come fully assembled or ready to play. You may need to assemble it yourself, although usually, this process is relatively simple. The keys may sound slightly out of tune when you first play the toy piano. Luckily, you can tune the strings yourself using the included guide or online tutorials. Your child’s toy piano will sound like it’s supposed to in no time.

Age range

Most toy piano manufacturers label toy pianos for children ages 3 and up. The reasoning for this is because that’s when children develop enough hand-eye coordination to sit at the piano and play intentionally. You can still purchase a toy piano for a younger child, but they may struggle to play anything coherent and may enjoy a piano mat more. Once your children reach 9 to 12 years old, you may want to consider upgrading to a real piano. If they show considerable interest and skill, you will want to find pianos with weighted keys, sustain pedals and a complete piano keyboard.

What to look for in a quality toy piano

Quality materials

Finding a high-quality toy piano really relies on the quality of wood. Not only does it serve an aesthetic purpose, but it also helps create a more vibrant and resonant sound. Whenever possible, try to find a toy piano made of 100% genuine solid wood, with some sort of finish over the top to prevent it from scratching. The better the materials, the better the sound and the more likely it will last.

Solid construction

Another major selling point for a toy piano is the way the pieces all fit together. You want to ensure it remains in place and does not alter the sound in any way. While toy pianos won’t have the same detail or intricacy as a regular piano, they should still be durable and sturdy against normal wear and tear.

Toxic-free

Finally, you will want to make sure your piano is safe for your children to play. Manufacturers with lower quality standards may use cheaper materials, such as toxic laminate finish on the wooden pieces. Look for a toy piano with your child’s health and safety in mind, and check the product description, so you know what the toy piano is made out of.

How much you can expect to spend on baby grand piano

The price depends on brand, materials and any extra features. Prices start at around $60 and can go all the way up to $500.

Toy piano FAQ

Are the keys weighted?

A. Many of these toy pianos will not have weighted keys, meaning they are not sensitive to the pressure of the key strike. When your child has mastered their toy piano, they will be ready for a regular piano, which often has weighted keys.

What does it sound like?

A. A common misconception people have is that a toy piano sounds like a regular piano, only to be disappointed when it sounds nothing like one. It will sound more like a bell or a xylophone rather than an actual piano.

What’s the best toy piano to buy?

Top toy piano

Goplus Classical Kids Piano With Bench

What you need to know: If you can only purchase one toy piano for your child, this is quite the contender.

What you’ll love: It offers durable construction, safe design and helpful accessories all at an affordable price point.

What you should consider: You will have to tune the piano yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy piano for the money

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Classic Grand Piano

What you need to know: This is a great toy piano if you plan on teaching your children how to play a regular piano in the future.

What you’ll love: The color-coded keys and easy-to-play songbook make it fun and straightforward to learn basic songs. It aims to be interactive and accessible for various ages.

What you should consider: The sound quality is reportedly inferior to other toy pianos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Costway Classic Wooden Kids Piano

What you need to know: Toy pianos don’t always have to be black. If you have a child that loves to be bold, get this stylish pink piano to add a little flair.

What you’ll love: It comes with a music stand, a flip cover brace and a playing seat. It’s sure to give your child the full piano-playing experience.

What you should consider: Besides the color, it’s not much different from other offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

