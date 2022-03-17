Which Star Belly Dream Lites are best?

Star Belly Dream Lites aren’t your run-of-the-mill stuffed animals. They have glowing bellies that shine colorful lights and patterns, making them ideal bedtime buddies for children and adults alike.

From friendly sharks to cute ladybugs, there’s a Star Belly Dream Lites character for everyone. One of the most popular characters, Ontel Star Belly Dream Lites Shimmering Unicorn, has a rainbow body and sparkly details.

What to know before you buy Star Belly Dream Lites

What are Star Belly Dream Lites?

Star Belly Dream Lites are premium stuffed animals with built-in night lights that glow or create colorful light shows. Although they’re popular for bedtime or naptime, Star Belly Dream Lites are also fun for road trips, sleepovers and daytime play.

There are seven Star Belly Dream Lites characters available, including two unicorns, a dinosaur, puppy, kitty, ladybug and shark. A dragon was once part of the collection; however, it was discontinued. Given the continued popularity of Star Belly Dream Lites, new characters are expected to join the existing lineup.

Why are Star Belly Dream Lites popular?

Star Belly Dream Lites might come across as novelty toys, but they’re more than just plush critters with night lights. You can also incorporate them into bedtime routines for children, particularly those who experience difficulty falling asleep.

According to recent studies published by the National Institutes of Health, there are numerous benefits of establishing a bedtime routine. Not only do they contribute to healthy caregiver-child relationships, but they also contribute to improved sleep quality and better learning outcomes.

Star Belly Dream Lites are often used as part of a winding-down process before children go to bed. They can be turned on during story or reading time, or they can be left on for up to 20 minutes until children fall asleep. Children who are afraid of the dark may find comfort in the low level of light shining from their Star Belly Dream Lites character, which in turn may help them fall asleep sooner.

What to look for in quality Star Belly Dream Lites

Dynamic night light

Star Belly Dream Lites have built-in night lights that shine six colors, including blue, green, amber, red, pink, light blue or white. The stuffed animals also have a 20-minute auto shut-off timer that optimizes battery life.

The built-in night light also has a mobile that creates light shows unique to each character. The Shimmering Unicorn, for example, has a light show that features tiny stars and mini unicorn icons. The Dreamy Dino, on the other hand, has stars and dinosaur footprints.

Soft construction

Star Belly Dream Lites have plush construction featuring a polyester shell made with fine, densely-packed fibers. They have a polyester fill, which is both flexible and fluffy. Star Belly Dream Lites also have embroidered eyes, brows and mouths as softer alternatives to the plastic details frequently seen on other stuffed animals. Some children who are afraid of the dark may be comforted by the low level of light shining from Star Belly Dream Lites.

Batteries

Star Belly Dream Lites require three AAA batteries; however, they are not included in the box. While you can buy disposable AAA batteries for the stuffed animals, you’ll likely replace them regularly. Instead, it’s more cost-effective to invest in rechargeable batteries that offer up to 500 charges.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Belly Dream Lites

Star Belly Dream Lites range from $19-$35. Certain characters occasionally go on sale, but for the most part, the colorful critters stay within this price bracket.

Star Belly Dream Lites FAQ

Should children sleep with Star Belly Dream Lites?

A. Older children, including ages 5 and above, often sleep with Star Belly Dream Lites. However, it’s not recommended to leave babies and toddlers unattended with the plush animals, including while they sleep. Instead, it’s safer to place Star Belly Dream Lights on dressers or changing tables away from cribs and toddler beds.

How big are Star Belly Dream Lites?

A. Star Belly Dream Lites are considered mid-size plush animals based on their dimensions. Counting their ears and horns, they’re approximately 14 inches tall and have an average circumference of 7 inches. However, characters with larger bellies are closer to 8 inches.

What’s the best Star Belly Dream Lites to buy?

Top Star Belly Dream Lites

Ontel Star Belly Dream Lites Shimmering Unicorn

What you need to know: The Shimmering Unicorn, one of the best-selling models, is well received for its rainbow body.

What you’ll love: Although it has a horn, it’s soft and flexible like the rest of the plush body. The ears stand up on their own, which isn’t the case for every Star Belly Dream Lites. It also remains upright on its own.

What you should consider: Unlike other models, the Shimmering Unicorn doesn’t have eyebrows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Belly Dream Lites for the money

Ontel Star Belly Dream Lites Pretty Kitty

What you need to know: The bright pink Pretty Kitty has one of the friendliest faces of all the Star belly Dream Lites.

What you’ll love: The pink color scheme is bright and engaging with a hot pink body and iridescent light pink paws. The yellow star adds a burst of brightness to the belly. The tiny cropped ears are flexible and soft.

What you should consider: The paws don’t have claws, so they look like horse hooves, according to some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ontel Star Belly Dream Lites Snuggly Shark

What you need to know: It’s hard not to smile when you see Snuggly Shark, which has an infectious toothy grin.

What you’ll love: The bright blue shark has a goofy, friendly smile that makes it one of the more approachable shark plushies available. While it doesn’t have floppy appendages like other Star Belly Dream Lites, it has a flexible fin and tail.

What you should consider: Because the shark has a tapered body, it doesn’t stand upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.