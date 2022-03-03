Which shaving bag is best?

A shaving bag is a travel must-have. Keep clean and organized on the road with one of these convenient bags. While there are a variety of bags with different styles available, the Vetelli Classic Leather Bag is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a shaving bag

Uses

Before buying a shaving bag, consider the various places you’ll be bringing and using it. The contents you fill the bag with will differ based on the duration of the trip. For example, shaving at the gym can mean packing your favorite straight razor and shaving brush that you can’t bring onto an airplane.

Size

To prevent purchasing multiple unnecessary shaving bags, look for one that can fit in a carry-on but still has enough space to store all your essentials. That can include soap, travel shampoo, a brush and extra razor blades. For longer trips, it’s always best to find enough room to include any oils, lotion, chargers and small grooming scissors. Look for bags with pockets and storage areas to stay neat and organized.

Materials

There are a lot of sharp objects in your shaving bag, and they also tend to get thrown around quite a lot. It’s vital to purchase a shaving bag made from high-quality material to ensure its durability.

What to look for in a quality shaving bag

Water resistant

A quality shaving bag will come manufactured with high-quality water-resistant material. The best ones will have a wipeable surface and nylon liners that make it easy to clean and also quick to dry.

Handles or straps

Bathrooms on airplanes and trains are notoriously dirty. If you’re not staying in quality accommodations, it’s likely you’ll experience a dirty countertop or floor from time to time. To prevent any unnecessary bacteria and grime from collecting on your bag, look for one that has a handle, so you can hang it whenever necessary.

Pouch

The best shaving bags come with separate compartments for easy organization and storage. The last thing you want is to have your shampoo leak onto your razor blades or even your contact lenses. Shaving bags typically have a main compartment with additional smaller pockets and potentially some external storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a shaving bag

Depending on the size and brand, you can expect to spend $15–$75 on quality shaving bags.

Best shaving bag FAQ

What should a shaving kit include?

A. A shaving bag can typically hold a number of various items to keep you clean and looking fresh. Some of the essentials include a lathering agent like soap or cream, your choice of razor, oils and aftershave.

Can you bring your shaving bag and full kit onto an airplane?

A. When it comes to airplanes, there are strict regulations you must abide by. In regards to razors, you can bring any replacement blades, disposable razors and electric ones in your carry-on. However, if you use a straight or safety razor, you must remove the edge and put it in one of your checked bags. For any liquids or creams that you want to put in your carry-on, be sure to follow TSA guidelines.

What’s the best shaving bag to buy?

Top shaving bag

Vetelli Classic Leather Bag

What you need to know: Vetelli offers a vintage shaving bag that gives a luxurious, nostalgic feeling.

What you’ll love: The artificial-leather material is extremely wipeable, and the waterproof liner makes it a cinch to clean in case of an accidental spill. There are also numerous storage compartments of varying sizes that make for easy organization.

What you should consider: It’s made from artificial leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shaving bag for the money

Topo Designs Dopp Kit

What you need to know: Topo presents a compact, budget-friendly shaving bag perfect for busy travelers.

What you’ll love: The Cordura nylon construction makes it highly durable and the triangular shape means it will stay upright.

What you should consider: Some users felt the bag was too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Vetelli Hanging Shaving Bag for Travel

What you need to know: Similar to the classic version, this bag, with a built-in metal loop, is for travelers who want to avoid dirty, wet countertops.

What you’ll love: The interior is made with canvas material that easily wipes off any leaks or spills. Additionally, you’ll find plenty of pouches and pockets to keep your essentials organized.

What you should consider: Depending on the number and size of items you have, it can prove a challenge to roll back up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.