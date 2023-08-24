BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

As 2023 comes to a close, you might decide it’s time to refresh your space just a little bit. And if you need some inspiration to help you pick the perfect paint color for a home refresh for the new year, you can look to Valspar — the paint brand just selected its 2024 Color of the Year, and it’s the perfect shade to inspire wellness, balance and comfort.

Valspar’s 2024 Color of the Year is Renew Blue, a “balanced blue with a touch of grayed sea-green” that helps turn any room into a place to relax, recharge or even entertain.

“Renew Blue is an incredibly versatile and all-season shade that anyone can envision in their space. Inspired by fleeting elements like fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, Renew Blue elevates the everyday mood, encourages self-expression, and evokes a feeling of balance and calm, with a twist of unique spontaneity,” Sue Kim, Valspar director of color marketing, said in a news release.”Blue is a classic shade that has become the new neutral for today’s home and can be mixed and matched to fit a variety of design styles and applications.”

How to use Renew Blue in every part of your home

One of the best things about Renew Blue is how flexible it is — you can use it indoors or outside and in many different rooms from the kitchen to the bedroom.

The harmonious blending of green and blue in this shade means it blurs the boundary between interior and exterior. That makes Renew Blue a perfect choice for your backyard fence or front door. It’s also a great transition color for an entryway — and it pairs perfectly with textures like ceramics and jute, creating layers of beautiful and functional decor that usher your family (and visitors) into your home.

Another place where Renew Blue is perfect is in a bathroom or spa, where its mid-tone shade is perfect for creating a relaxing and recharging environment. Nourishing green tones mix with calming blue ones to give the bathroom a feeling of tranquility and retreat.

And finally, try Renew Blue in a nursery. Blue and green are shown to be mood-boosting hues, and this shade in particular feels joyful. It’s also playful and youthful without being pastel, and gender-neutral, making it the perfect choice for any child’s room.

Valspar Satin Base Tintable Latex Interior Paint + Primer in Renew Blue

The Color of the Year is simultaneously calming and joyful, at home in any room.

Pair Renew Blue with these complementary shades

There’s only one Valspar Color of the Year, but the company has also released two coordinating colors that pair beautifully with Renew Blue, so you have a perfectly matched color palette for your whole home.

Valspar Satin Base Tintable Latex Interior Paint + Primer in Perfect Backdrop

This mid-toned neutral beige echoes the natural blue and green tones in Renew Blue, helping them shine even brighter.

Valspar Satin Base Tintable Latex Interior Paint + Primer in Dusk in the Valley

A more cool-toned combination of gray and beige, this true neutral allows Renew Blue to draw the eye with its quiet yet bright pop of color.

