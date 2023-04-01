Celebrate International Children’s Book Day by reading these top books with your kids

Every year, International Children’s Book Day is celebrated worldwide on April 2, which was chosen to coincide with the famous author Hans Christian Andersen’s Birthday. While it’s designed to encourage people everywhere to enjoy a great book, this day calls special attention to children’s books and the power of reading to young kids. Books introduce kids to new worlds, expand vocabulary and fosters imagination. From historical retellings to classic stories to new favorites, there’s no limit on what books you can choose to read with your kids for International Children’s Book Day.

In this article: “The Ugly Duckling” By Hans Christian Andersen, “Horton Hears a Who!” By Dr. Seuss and “The World Needs More Purple People” By Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart.

What is International Children’s Book Day

International Children’s Book Day was founded in 1967 by the International Board on Books for Young People. The international nonprofit organization is committed to bringing children and books together. A different National Section of IBBY is chosen to sponsor International Children’s Book Day each year, and 2023’s sponsor is Greece. The chosen sponsor also chooses a theme and invites a prominent author from the country to write a message and an illustrator to design a poster. The theme of International Children’s Book Day 2023 is, “I am a book; read me.” So, open up any book or turn on your Kindle and start reading.

Best books to read for International Children’s Book Day

“The Ugly Duckling” By Hans Christian Andersen

Since the celebration is observed on Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday, what better way to foster a love for reading than by reading one of his books? The Ugly Duckling has been a children’s favorite for over a century as it captures emotions that relate to readers.

“Horton Hears a Who!” By Dr. Seuss

Bring awareness to the importance of reading with this Dr. Seuss classic that teaches kids that “A person’s a person, no matter how small.” With fun illustrations, charming rhymes and kindness at the center of it all, this classic is one you’ll want on your bookshelf.

“The World Needs More Purple People” By Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart

Actor Kristen Bell takes her first foray into children’s books with this inspiring tale challenging everyone to see beyond divides and paint the world purple. Becoming a purple person means embracing your special traits and loving others for theirs.

“Where the Wild Things Are” By Maurice Sendak

You can’t celebrate International Children’s Day without reading one of the most beloved children’s books ever and a Caldecott Medal winner. The little boy and his wolf suit have inspired movies, TV shows and generations of children.

“The Day the Crayons Quit” By Drew Daywalt

Kids will laugh while reading this book about a box of crayons that are done being misunderstood. Pink wants to be used more often, and blue is worn out. It communicates emotions through vivid illustrations and a clever story about misunderstanding and cooperation.

