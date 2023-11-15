The best Apple deals we’ve seen so far

It may not be Apple’s world, but sometimes it sure feels like it. The wildly popular and influential tech company behind iPhones, iPads, Macs, Beats headphones, Apple Watches and more doesn’t often put its products on sale, which makes Black Friday Apple deals all the more desirable.

Apple products are known for their premium prices, so it’s never too soon to start checking on Black Friday sales. Right now you can save on Apple’s hit AirPods Pro 2nd-generation noise-canceling earbuds with a USB-C connector and the latest Apple Watch Series 9. You can even get your hands on the thin and powerful 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor for a good discount today.

BestReviews has pored over all the deals for Apple products in the leadup to Black Friday (Nov. 24), so if you’re looking for a bargain, we have you covered. We’ll keep you updated with the latest and greatest Black Friday Apple deals as the big day draws closer.

Best Apple Watch deals

48% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 7 was the top Apple Watch model when it was introduced in 2021, and it’s still an outstanding smartwatch in 2023, with blood O2 measurement and ECG added to its slew of health-tracking features that impressed us when we tested it previously, and a big, always-on screen that we preferred over previous generations. This deal applies to the 45-millimeter case size that’s ideal for larger wrists; it comes in graphite stainless steel and a “Storm blue” sports band.

13% OFF

The latest model of Apple Watch, the Series 9 brings an updated SiP (system-in-a-package) that provides faster app opening, smoother performance and on-board Siri. We tested this model in our Testing Lab and found that it lived up to its faster-and-smoother billing, and we appreciated its brighter screen and the handy double-tap gesture that lets you interact with it while your hands are full. This deal is on the svelte 41-millimeter case size in silver or dark graphite aluminum.

3% OFF

The Apple Watch Ultra line is Apple’s answer for those requesting a rugged smartwatch for outdoor and underwater use. But the Ultra family isn’t just for explorers. In fact, we found while testing the original Ultra that it was comfortable enough to wear 24/7 and even to bed. The Ultra series has a lightweight, durable 49-millimeter titanium case that can withstand a dive to 40 meters, and multiple GPS radios to keep connected way out in the backcountry. The Ultra 2, which costs $799 at Apple, adds a brighter screen and a faster generation system-in-package (SiP) with double-tap support.

Other Apple Watch deals worth checking out

The Apple Watch Series 8 was last year’s top model and this year’s best buy, with advanced health sensors including blood O2 and ECG. 17% OFF

Best Apple AirPods deals

20% OFF

When we tested the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB-C charging, they wowed us with their powerful noise cancellation and handy transparency option for busy streets. Their variety of soft ear tips fit very comfortably during our testing, and they lasted over eight hours of nonstop play without needing to go back in their charging case.

13% OFF

The over-ear Apple AirPods Max are easily some of the best headphones we’ve ever tested. We loved how well they adapted to different styles of music and how they held their wireless connection even when we walked into a different room. The noise cancellation is outstanding, too, and the mesh headband felt particularly comfortable during our testing.

Other Apple AirPods deals worth checking out

Get the second-generation AirPods fully wireless Bluetooth earbuds now at a nice discount. 11% OFF

The third-generation AirPods feature shorter stems, improved sound and spatial audio. 5% OFF

Best iPhone deals

12% OFF

The iPhone 15 brings pro features to the consumer level. Its new USB-C port lets the iPhone 15 use the same charging cable as your Mac or iPad and also works with flash drives, docks and more. Its upgraded cameras can capture up to 48 megapixels and feature a new 2x zoom. The Dynamic Island turns its front camera cutout into an interactive place for notifications, music controls and phone calls. It comes in black, white and pastel blue, green, yellow and pink. This deal is for the 128-gigabyte model in all colors; new AT&T numbers or accounts with instant activation only.

13% OFF

Apple keeps its previous years’ models around at lower prices, which makes this deal for last year’s iPhone 14 even better at $100 off. You’ll get the fast A15 Bionic chip, 128GB of internal storage, 12-megapixel front and back cameras and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours of streamed video playback or 75 hours of audio.

Other iPhone deals worth checking out

Though it’s not the latest model, the iPhone 12 is still a solid phone with a great camera. 10% OFF

The 3rd generation iPhone SE is one of the most affordable ways to get iPhone blue-bubble cred, and it’s on sale when you get it locked to Simple Mobile from Walmart. 69% OFF

Best iPad deals

8% OFF

The iPad Air, which features the mighty M1 processor, is a great combination of power and features that won’t break the bank. During testing, we found the fifth-generation Air to be more than capable of handling as many as 15 apps at once and even managed to do light video editing on our test machine with barely a fraction of a second of lag. Thin but rigid, we didn’t feel it flex at all while testing.

7% OFF

With Apple’s biggest current screen, its next-generation M2 processor and 512 gigabytes of internal storage, this 12.9-inch sixth generation iPad Pro is determined to replace your laptop or workstation. With the multitasking features of iPadOS, such as multiple windows and support for wireless and USB-C accessories, the iPad Pro brings desktop-level power to a thin and immersive touchscreen tablet. This deal applies to the space gray color only.

6% OFF

If you’re interested in a more compact tablet that won’t feel awkward curling up in bed with, but that can still do work when necessary, the sixth-generation iPad Mini is for you. The Mini boasts a universal USB-C port so it can share flash drives, docks and accessories with all kinds of other computers and tablets, plus it’s Apple Pencil-compatible for handwriting notes or drawing. This Wi-Fi + cellular model comes with 256GB of internal storage and is powered by the A15 Bionic processor.

Other Apple iPad deals worth checking out

The 10th-generation iPad (2022) adds versatile USB-C to the original model’s affordability. 5% OFF

This ninth-generation iPad features the Lightning connector, Touch ID and 64GB of storage. 24% OFF

Best Macbook deals

15% OFF

Apple’s newest consumer laptop adds a gorgeous, super high-definition 15.3-inch screen to its winning MacBook Air design. With surprisingly great speakers for a thin-and-light notebook, plus a separate MagSafe charging port, two USB-C ports, upgraded FaceTime front camera and the powerful M2 chip, the 15-inch Air might be the Apple laptop you’ve been waiting for. It comes in four colors: midnight, starlight, silver or space gray.

15% OFF

Despite being replaced by the 2021 M2 model, the chisel-thin M1 MacBook Air remains more than capable for everything from multiple tab web apps to light video editing. Its revolutionary M1 processor makes quick work of tasks, like video encoding that used to take hours, while still maintaining excellent battery life. It’s available in silver and space gray.

Other Apple MacBook deals worth checking out

This 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor (2021) offers a modern form factor, MagSafe power port and 256GB of storage. 15% OFF

Who has the best Apple Black Friday deals?

Amazon usually offers the most reliable Black Friday deals, followed by the other big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Don’t forget cellphone providers like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, who may have deep discounts not just on iPhones but also iPads, Apple Watches and accessories. Apple itself isn’t known for major discounts on its website or at the Apple Store, but you might get an Apple gift card with your purchase.

Which Apple products have the biggest discounts on Black Friday?

Apple’s iPads are probably the most likely to receive big discounts this Black Friday, as Apple wants to move inventory especially of its iPad Mini, Air and Pro models. We’re also likely to see discounts on previous models of Apple Watches, especially the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra first-generation, since the Series 9 and Ultra 2 just came out. MacBook Air laptops are also looking good for discounts this shopping season.

Don’t look for iPhones to go on sale, at least not from the big-box retailers. Instead, check your cellular provider. That said, older models, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, automatically reduced in price when the iPhone 15 line came out, which makes them better deals right now.

How to find the best deals on Apple products

We’ll be updating this page frequently leading up to the Black Friday shopping weekend. For more Black Friday Apple deals, check Mac blogs and Apple news sites, which often have their own sections dedicated to Apple discounts, as well as couponing and smart shopping sites.

