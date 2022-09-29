HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston native will be the opening act of the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will open the annual event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

McCollum, who is a native of Conroe, released his debut album, “The Limestone Kid,” in 2015 and has sung and written several hit albums. His most popular song, “Pretty Heart,” has already hit platinum.

McCollum performed in this year’s rodeo, in front of a crowd of 73,243, the fourth highest paid crowd the HLSR had in 2022.

The rodeo will also have an Opening Day parade on Feb. 28 as the day begins at 10 a.m., with the first 10,000 arrivals getting a custom-made Howdy bobblehead, along with other activities set for the day.

“Everyone looks forward to the upcoming Rodeo season all year long, and we hope all Rodeo fans will circle Opening Day on their 2023 calendars, as this will be a day you won’t want to miss,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO.

“February 28 will truly be a Houston-themed celebration, as we kick off the 2023 Rodeo season with Houston’s-own country music star Parker McCollum closing out the day with another unforgettable RodeoHouston performance.”

Individual tickets for McCollum’s Feb. 28 performance go on sale to the public beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

The remaining 2023 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date, as well as additional plans and the Opening Day schedule.

The 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 to March 19.