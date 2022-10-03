HOUSTON (KIAH) — When the 2023 Houston Rodeo begins on February 28, a Conroe-native will take the stage, and tickets to that show go on sale this week.

Parker McCollum is making a return appearance to Rodeo Houston this year.

His performance will take place on the rodeo’s opening day, and his fans can start buying tickets on Thursday.

Those interested in having the earliest opportunity to buy tickets can enter the online ticket purchasing waiting room starting at 9:30 a.m.

Customers will be randomly selected to make their purchases at 10.

Tickets range in price from $25 plus a $4 convenience fee to $155 for Action Seats which include hors d’oeuvres and access to a cash bar.