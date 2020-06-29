School Districts

|
DISTRICT
|
COUNTY
|
Harris
|
Harris
|
Brazoria
|
Chambers
|
Brazoria
|
Chambers
|
Brazoria
|
Harris
|
Galveston & Harris
|
Liberty
|
Brazoria
|
Montgomery
|
Harris
|
Harris
|
Brazoria
|
Brazoria
|
Liberty
|
Harris
|
Liberty
|
Galveston
|
Chambers
|
Fort Bend
|
Galveston
|
Harris
|
Galveston
|
Harris & Chambers
|
Waller
|
Galveston
|
Galveston
|
Harris
|
Harris
|
Liberty
|
Harris
|
Harris, Fort Bend& Waller
|
Fort Bend
|
Harris
|
Fort Bend
|
Galveston
|
Harris
|
Liberty
|
Montgomery
|
Montgomery
|
Fort Bend
|
Montgomery
|
Harris
|
Harris
|
Brazoria
|
Waller
|
Galveston
|
Harris
|
Montgomery
|
Harris
|
Harris
|
Fort Bend
|
Brazoria
|
Liberty
|
Galveston
|
Harris
|
Waller & Harris
|
Montgomery & San Jacinto
LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL
TEXAS COVID-19 CASES
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds