School Districts

DISTRICT

COUNTY

Aldine

Harris

Alief

Harris

Alvin

Brazoria

Anahuac

Chambers

Angleton

Brazoria

Barbers Hill

Chambers

Brazosport

Brazoria

Channelview

Harris

Clear Creek

Galveston & Harris 

Cleveland

Liberty

Columbia-Brazoria

Brazoria

Conroe

Montgomery

Crosby

Harris

Cypress-Fairbanks

Harris

Damon 

Brazoria

Danbury

Brazoria

Dayton 

Liberty

Deer Park

Harris

Devers  

Liberty

Dickinson

Galveston

East Chambers

Chambers

Fort Bend

Fort Bend

Friendswood

Galveston

Galena Park

Harris

Galveston

Galveston

Goose Creek

Harris & Chambers 

Hempstead

Waller

High Island

Galveston

Hitchcock

Galveston

Houston

Harris

Huffman

Harris

Hull-Daisetta

Liberty

Humble

Harris

Katy

Harris, Fort Bend& Waller

Kendleton 

Fort Bend

Klein

Harris

Lamar Consolidated

Fort Bend

La Marque

Galveston

La Porte

Harris

Liberty

Liberty

Magnolia

Montgomery

Montgomery

Montgomery

Needville

Fort Bend

New Caney

Montgomery

North Forest

Harris

Pasadena

Harris

Pearland

Brazoria

Royal

Waller

Santa Fe

Galveston

Sheldon

Harris

Splendora

Montgomery

Spring

Harris

Spring Branch

Harris

Stafford

Fort Bend

Sweeney

Brazoria

Tarkington

Liberty

Texas City

Galveston

Tomball

Harris

Waller

Waller & Harris

Willis

Montgomery & San Jacinto

