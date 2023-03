SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In Springfield, Paula Poisso owns what’s known as a Corpse Flower.

The plant is known for its size and more importantly, its gut-wrenching stink when it blooms.

According to the United States Botanic Garden, it blooms for just two to three days every year or two and can grow up to eight feet tall.

When it does, it releases a rotting flesh-like odor to attract insects to pollinate.

Click through the slideshow below to watch the growth of the flower: