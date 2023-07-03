Animals have been doing this forever. Would you?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Imagine being in the heat and trying to stay cool? No, it’s not because you have lots of hair, but fur, fur everywhere. That’s what wildlife animals have to deal with in the summer.

A park in Texas shared footage showing a squirrel ‘splooting’ to demonstrate how animals cool down during a heatwave.

Footage posted by Inks Lake State Park, located northwest of Austin, shows a squirrel splayed out on park grounds. The park said the video was filmed in August 2022.

According to local reports, splooting occurs when an animal lays on its belly on a cooler surface to lower their body temperature. Animals can “sploot” on the ground, in trees or on roofs, the report said.

Check it out below and see reaction from CW39’s Sharron Melton and Adam Krueger!