Send CW39 news tips and story ideas

If you have photos or videos, email your attachments to news@cw39.com

Please provide your name, phone number, city and details describing what you’re sending, such as location and when it occurred.

If you don’t have a photo or video to share, fill out the form below.

CW39 Houston wants to hear from you!

Send CW39 your videos

Send CW39 your photos

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

View All NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss