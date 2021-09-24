Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Hunger Action Month
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
CW39 Programming Information
Top Stories
Fire prevention week begins with safety awareness for your home
Video
Non-profit group releases new sex trafficking reporting program
Harris County now giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages
NATIONAL NEWS
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Border Report
Business News
Japan 2020
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Send us your video!
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
FOLLOW CW39
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Weather: Texas dries out, rain shifts to the Southeast
Major southern California oil spill threatens wildlife and wetlands
Video
More road construction ahead for Kemah, Seabrook drivers
National Taco Day – remembering when we gave the internet something to taco ’bout
LIVE REPORT: Haunted Houstonopoly is your last chance to enjoy the local nostalgic board game experience this year
Video
Historic Galveston Trolley opens after being closed since Hurricane Ike
Video
Houston weather: watching for street flooding as heavy rain continues
Flash Flood Warning till 9AM | Rainy commute Friday morning
Video
Houston weather: the “rain at times” pattern continues into the weekend
Here we go again! Major road closures you need to be aware of this weekend near the Galleria
Video
Hurricane Hunters see stars in the eye of Hurricane Sam
Video
Rush Hour weather: Should be a rainy Thursday on the roads
Video
WATCH: Ida Heading for Home
Video
LIVE REPORT: TXDot “Be Smart, Drive Smart” campaign
Video
Stormy pattern holds for Texas, lasts into the weekend
Watch out for scammers selling flood damaged vehicles
Video
Houston Weather | Clearing out and heading east
Video
Houston Weather | Futurecast for the rest of the week
Video
Wednesday’s Rush Hour Forecast
Video
Houston Traffic | Unusual amount of accidents Wednesday morning due to wet commute
Video
More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Don't Miss
More road construction ahead for Kemah, Seabrook drivers
Historic Galveston Trolley opens after being closed since Hurricane Ike
Video
Here we go again! Major road closures you need to be aware of this weekend near the Galleria
Video
LIVE REPORT: TXDot “Be Smart, Drive Smart” campaign
Video
Some truckers chose to quit instead of complying with federal vaccine mandate
Watch out for scammers selling flood damaged vehicles
Video
Houston Traffic | Unusual amount of accidents Wednesday morning due to wet commute
Video