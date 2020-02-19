 

Senior Send Off

CW39 Houston wants to recognize the graduates of 2019-2020 for their success in academics. Honoring the Graduates is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the hard work and persistence of high school and college graduates who won’t be allowed to walk the stage for graduation this year after school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CW39 Houston wants to recognize the seniors of our nation and local communities. CW39 Houston will highlight high school and college graduates as they forge their way into their future.

Congratulations to all our graduating seniors of 2019-2020 academic year, from all of us at CW39 and Nexstar Media Group.

Coming soon…

