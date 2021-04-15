Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping Our Kids Safe by Dr. Steven Webb of Safe Secure Systems

Education in a Violent World: A practical Guide to Keeping Our Kids Safe by Dr. Steven Webb and Safe Secure Systems

HOUSTON (CW39) Is your business or place of worship prepared for when today isn’t like yesterday? Are your employees trained in responding to a crisis situation? Do you create liability when your employees are not ready for a crisis?

Safe Secure Systems is here when you need us! We will reduce your liability exposure by training you and your employees how to respond to both natural and man-made crises.

It’s not about if, but when!

Watch as CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe sits down with Dr. Steven Webb to give you a look into his new book: Education in a Violent World: A Practical Guide to Keeping Our Kids Safe.

This book gives an immediate action plan for parents, teachers, school administrators, communities, school boards, first responders and school resource officers (school-based uniform police officers) to protect our kids in school.

