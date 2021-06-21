Houston Happens – Amazon Prime Day better thanks to Power Wizard, lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head, Father’s Day recap, AI fights breast cancer

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Monday morning! Here’s a look at what’s coming up in Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe shares the amazing Father’s Day cake she made from scratch. Plus, meet a local pastry chef who “takes the cake” when it comes to Monday motivation. Have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Innovative Lasers of Houston. Check out the non-invasive way to lose weight!

Ready, set, shop! It’s Amazon Prime Day and thanks to Power Wizard you can use the money you save on your electric bill to shop!

And knowledge is power. Find out how artificial intelligence is being used to help fight breast cancer.

Plus, we want you to look and feel your best. Lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head has some of the hottest beauty, health and wellness products this summer.

