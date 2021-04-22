Spring Beauty and Wellness – Maggie Flecknoe, Bourbon Blonde Blog

HOUSTON (CW39) Spring Beauty & Wellness time and Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some great products to Kick off your spring.

Aleve

www.aleve.com

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief.

SheaMoisture NEW Papaya & Neroli haircare collection

www.sheamoisture.com

Fend off frizz with the new SheaMoisture Papaya & Neroli hair care collection infused with straight-from-paradise Papaya, juicy Neroli, Elderflower, and Fair Trade Shea Butter. The products condition, tame frizz and leave waves and curls smooth and defined.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

www.jergens.com

New & improved formula gradually creates flawless, natural-looking color. Now paraben-free and infused coconut oil for a boost of hydration.

RapidRenew Skin Perfecting Polish

cvs.com

RapidRenew is great for face, neck and décolleté for getting our skin prepared for Spring! It can be used 3-4 times a week

