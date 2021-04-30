Spring Entertaining

Sponsored

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spring Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some amazing products to Kick off your spring and help entertain while looking and feeling your best.

Fun Wine

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com  

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Meat District Butcher-Crafted Premium Meats

www.EatMeatDistrict.com

Meat District offers premium, butcher-crafted meats including gourmet burgers, chicken party wings, tri-tip, corned beef and premium pork sausage.

Weed Golden Ale

www.Weedcellars.com

Weed Golden Ale pours a pristine golden color with a persistent, frothy off-white head. It’s got a lively carbonation with medium body and citrusy accents. What I’m saying is this is a crisp, refreshing brew.

Revtown Performance Denim Jeans

www.revtownusa.com

$79 “BEST JEANS on the PLANET”

Revtown is  a performance denim brand that brings to mind luxury brands like AG and Joe’s –  but at a fraction of the price – $79 per pair.

These premium jeans are designed with the performance and comfort of an athletic pant, but with the look and feel of designer jeans.

A few guys who spent a decade at Under Armour are the designers behind the product. Literally jeans that FEEL LIKE SWEATPANTS!!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss