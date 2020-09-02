Summer BBQ Season

Sponsored

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored segment

HOUSTON (CW39) – The summer season looks very different this year due to the pandemic. Traditional summer BBQs are also changing for many of us. You still need supplies to make your backyard event and these products from Hefty and Zevo are just what you need to make that backyard summer tradition perfect every time.

Sponsored by Hefty and Zevo

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Wednesday Weather

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss