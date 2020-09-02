Summer BBQ Season

HOUSTON (CW39) – The summer season looks very different this year due to the pandemic. Traditional summer BBQs are also changing for many of us. You still need supplies to make your backyard event and these products from Hefty and Zevo are just what you need to make that backyard summer tradition perfect every time.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Small Business Weathering Pandemic By Selling Customized Wigs On-Line
- LIVE: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia participates in Houston Food Bank event for “HEROES Act”
- Trump spins baseless tale of ‘thugs’ flying to protests
- ‘It moved so fast’: Security cameras show fire ripping through Colorado home
- Car Care: Batteries, Fluid and Tire Checks