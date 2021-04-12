⚾ WANTED: MLB Food Tester – Get paid $500 to eat hot dogs and watch baseball🌭

HOUSTON (CW39) With the Major League Baseball season starting up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan – hot dogs in particular.

You can now apply to become an official MLB Professional Food Tester.

To apply, all you have to do is fill in a form at the link above explaining why you/re the most qualified candidate for the role. What we hear is, the more creative your entry is, the better!

Good luck!

