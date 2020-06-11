2 UT football players test positive for COVID-19, 1 positive for antibodies

Sports

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Athletics announced two Longhorns football players tested positive for COVID-19 and another player tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, per Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin.

UT reports one student-athlete identified symptoms during the pre-screening process and was tested before arriving on campus.

The other two student-athletes were tested during the football program’s on-campus screening process. Texas Football on-boarded 58 student-athletes this week with daily health screenings.

The players’ families have been notified and the two players positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating.

This week, players returned to campus, before voluntary workouts begin on June 15, in two phases with the first group starting COVID-19 on-boarding procedures this week. Upperclassmen, who live off-campus, started the on-boarding process — which requires a daily health screening with COVID-19 testing, physicals and questionnaires.

Once workouts begin, all activities will be outside at the Frank Denius Practice Complex three days a week in small groups. Texas Athletics says no other athletics facilities will be used at this time.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man found shot to death at SW Houston motel"

Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities searching for suspect after man shot and killed 7A"

Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Area Urban League urges people to get involved"

Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Summer Heat Safety Tips"

CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39's Shannon LaNier attends George Floyd funeral"

In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes"
More Video

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular