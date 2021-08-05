2022 Houston Astros Schedule

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Astros will begin the 2022 season with a six-game homestand, during which they will host the Philadelphia Phillies (March 31-April 3) and New York Yankees (April 4-6) at Minute Maid Park.

Thursday, March 31 will be Opening Day vs. the Phillies and will be the first game of a three-game set. It will mark the fourth time in franchise history that the Astros have opened a season vs. the Phillies and the third time they have done so at home. The Astros first time opening a season vs. the Phillies was an historical event as it was the first official game ever played in the Astrodome on April 12, 1965 (2-0 Phillies win).

Following the Phillies series, the Astros will host the New York Yankees for a three-game set at Minute Maid Park, April 4-6. A competitive rivalry has developed between the two clubs in recent years as they have met in the postseason three times since 2015, with the Astros coming out on top in each series.

The following April homestand will feature exciting matchups as well as the Los Angeles Angels of Anahiem (April 18-20), featuring Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and the Toronto Blue Jays (April 22-24), who have one of the most explosive, young lineups in the Majors, will visit Minute Maid Park, each for three-game sets. The Angels will return to Houston two more times in 2022 (July 1-3; August 9-11).

The first homestand in May will be a seven-gamer vs. the Seattle Mariners (May 2-4) and Detroit Tigers (May 5-8), repectively. Later in the month, the Lone Star Series will resume as the Texas Rangers come to town for the first time in 2022 for a four-game weekend series, May 19-22. The Rangers will return to Houston for three games, August 9-11and three more games, September 5-7.

The month of June will feature rare visits to Minute Maid Park from two other National League East clubs as the Miami Marlins (June 10-12) and New York Mets (June 21-22) will be in town. This will mark the Marlins first visit to Houston since July of 2014 and the Mets first visit since September of 2017, when the city was in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

July will mark the first visit to Minute Maid Park for the Oakland A’s, who will be in Houston for three games, July 15-17. The A’s have been the Astros top challenger for the AL West Division crown in recent years. Houston, currently with a 4.5-game lead over the A’s in the division, was division champs from 2017-19 while Oakland finished on top in 2020. The Astros will also host the A’s the weekend of August 12-14 and September 15-18.

The beginning of August will feature another marquee opponent when the Boston Red Sox visit Minute Maid Park for a three-game set, August 1-3.

The Astros will wrap up the 2022 regular season hosting the 2020 American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays club, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The Astros and Rays have met in the postseason in each of the last two years, with Houston winning their ALDS series in five games vs. the Rays in 2019, and the Rays coming out on top in seven games in the 2020 ALCS.

60th ANNIVERSARY

The 2022 season will mark the 60th anniversary for the Houston franchise, which began in 1962 as the Colt .45s before becoming the Astros in 1965. The first official game in franchise history was an 11-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 10, 1962.

MORE INFO.

For information on availability of 2022 Astros tickets, please visit Astros.com or email ticketsales@astros.com. Fans can get the 2022 schedule directly from Astros.com/schedule and visit Astros.com for ongoing updates.