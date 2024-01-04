HOUSTON (KIAH) — More and 100,00 people from all over are expected to visit Houston this weekend for the 2024 National College Football Championship game and events celebrating the big arrivals. There are are a few recommendations local leaders want to remind the public about, also encourage.

2024 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

What’s been in the works for over a year, is finally here! Law enforcement on the local, state and federal level said today, that they will be monitoring all of the events in order to make sure everyone is safe while enjoying the city of Houston throughout the weekend.

Weather could spark some concern storms head this way. Lightning being a major factor of concern for outdoor events celebrating the game.

If you’re headed to NRG stadium, the clear bag policy will be in effect and you must have a ticket to enter the stadium.

With so many headed downtown and around NRG Park, drivers are encouraged to be patient and cautious.

