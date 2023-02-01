HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets will not have anyone participate in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, but they will be well represented during a part of the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Guard Jalen Green, forward Jabari Smith Jr. and center Alperen Sengun will participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event, with the Rockets being the only team with three participants this year, just like last year.

For the second season, Jordan Rising Stars will feature four seven-player teams competing in a mini-tournament consisting of three games. All three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning that each game will end with a made basket or a made free throw instead of with the clock running out.

To showcase the NBA’s young talent, the pool of 28 players consists of 11 first-year NBA players, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven players from the NBA G League, including two who have NBA Two-Way contracts. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Green, a second-year player after being drafted No. 2 by Houston in 2021, is averaging 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 5.9 free throw attempts per game this season.

Sengun, who was taken No. 16 in the 2021 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Rockets, is averaging 15.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

Smith, the 19-year-old and the No. 3 pick taken by Houston in the 2022 draft, is averaging 11.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.00 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers made per game so far this season.