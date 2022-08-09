(NEXSTAR) — Four Texas teams were ranked in the 2022 preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, with Baylor and Texas A&M cracking the top 10.

Texas A&M is the top Texas team at No. 7, as the Aggies look to build off of a disappointing 8-4 season in 2021 with a strong recruiting class looking to contend in the strong SEC Western Division. The Aggies will face Sam Houston at home on Saturday, Sept. 3 to open the 2022 season.

Baylor, who won the Big 12 Conference title last season, was ranked No. 9 after a 12-2 season and a win in the Sugar Bowl. The Bears open the 2022 season at home against the University of Albany on Sept. 3.

Texas comes in at No. 17, despite coming off of a 5-7 season last year. But the Longhorns are hoping another strong recruiting class can turn their trajectory around and become a contender in the Big 12.

It marks the sixth-straight season in which UT has been ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll and ninth time in the last 12 seasons.

The ‘Horns face Louisiana-Monroe to open the season on Sept. 3 in Austin.

Houston is the last Texas team in the poll at No. 25, the first time the Cougars have been ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll in six years.

UH went 12-2 last year, and are hoping to add an American Conference title in 2022 before moving to the Big 12 in 2023.

The Coogs open the season against UTSA at the Alamodome on Sept. 3.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.