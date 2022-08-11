Pro American Football on the Field Close Up with room for copy, shot at shallow depth of field

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s really little-to-no argument about which state in the US is the king of high school football; it’s Texas. That reigns true in many facets, but having the most players represented on a highly-touted publications All-American roster just solidifies it.

MaxPreps has released its rosters for the All-America football first and second teams. “The MaxPreps All-America Team has talent spread across the country as 16 states have at least one player represented while Texas (9), California (6), Georgia (6), Alabama (4) and Louisiana (4) all lead the way with multiple selections,” they wrote.

While the high school football season has yet to officially get underway, it’s always fun to see just how many players the state has among the top talent in the country.

Preseason first team All-America

Running back Rueben Owens II , El Campo High School

, El Campo High School Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse , Westlake High School

, Westlake High School Offensive tackle T.J. Shanahan , Westlake High School

, Westlake High School Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. , Paetow High School

, Paetow High School Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. , Ryan High School

, Ryan High School Defensive back Peyton Bowen, Guyer High School

Preseason second team All-America

All-purpose back Dalton Brooks , Shiner High School

, Shiner High School Defensive Lineman Colton Vasek , Westlake High School

, Westlake High School Punter Tyler White, Southlake Carroll High School

Be sure to check out MaxPreps’ 2022 preseason Junior All-America Football Team which features four Texas high school football players by clicking here.