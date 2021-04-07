Academy Sports + Outdoors is donating to Greater Houston PAL to get ready for Astros home opener

HOUSTON (CW39) To celebrate the Astros’ home opener, Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing $5,000 worth of baseball/softball equipment and Academy gift cards to the Greater Houston PAL and the Astros Foundation.

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner will be joined by several other officers in-store to accept the $2,500 of baseball and softball gear on behalf of GHPAL, a program aimed to build trusting relationships among youth and law enforcement through athletic, educational and mentoring activities.

Academy will also provide a $2,500 gift card to the Astros Foundation, the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. Chief Finner will be throwing out the first pitch later in the evening at the Astros home-opener at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros host the Athletics on Thursday to officially kick off the MLB season here in Houston at Minute Maid Park, first pitch is at 7:10 P.M.