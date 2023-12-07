HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s not quite in their backyard, but it’s not far from it.

When Texas A&M takes the field against Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Aggies will be doing so inside NRG Stadium in Houston, about a hundred miles from their campus in College Station.

“The opportunity for this group of Aggies to come together and compete one more time in an NFL stadium in our backyard is exciting,” A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said.

Texas A&M will enter the December 27 contest with a 7-5 record, so they’re guaranteed a winning record for the 2023 season no matter the bowl game’s outcome.

The team has gone one and one since the firing of head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The man who’s temporarily replacing him is happy his squad will get to play one more game together.

“I am so proud of these young men for their effort and commitment to me, our staff, Texas A&M and to each other,” interim head coach Elijah Robinson said.

Oklahoma State is headed to a bowl game for the eighteenth straight season which is the sixth longest such streak in the country.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike Gundy, whose team got blown out by Texas 49-21 in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, would like to end the season on a high note by taking down an SEC foe.

“We’re gonna have a game plan for Texas A&M,” he said. “We’re gonna go play hard and try to win the football game.”

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on December 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.