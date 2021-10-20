ALCS Game 5 weather forecast: Nice day as Astros look for 3-2 series lead

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have one last game in Boston today, as the Houston Astros meet the Boston Red Sox for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. First pitch is at 4:08 p.m. Central time.
The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros scored seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Red Sox, 9-2. Today, right-handed pitcher Framber Valdez will start for Houston against lefty Chris Sale for Boston.
At Fenway Park, temperatures could be in the upper 60s. Weather is not an issue at all for the game. It should be quite nice with lots of sunshine and no rain. Winds will be fairly light, blowing from left to right at Fenway at about 5 miles per hour.
The ALCS is tied at two games apiece after the Astros erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning to come away with a 9-2 thumping of the Red Sox in Boston. It was a 2-2 game until Jason Castro’s RBI single opened the floodgates. Michael Brantley broke it open with a three-run double before Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker followed with RBI singles to empty Fenway Park.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- What are side effects of the flu shot?FLU VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS – If you’re planning on getting a flu vaccine, there’s a chance you could experience side effects.
- Trainers show media the ‘other side’ of deadly shootings and use of force by policeEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The use of force by police often draws controversy. More so since the murder of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
- New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we knowA new offshoot of the COVID-19 delta variant was responsible for approximately 6% of cases in the U.K. as of late September, according to officials with the U.K. Health Security Agency.
- Border Patrol Agents find migrant via new rescue beacon in Hachita, New MexicoLORDSBURG, New Mexico (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station located a migrant in distress, using a recently deployed rescue beacon south of Hachita, New Mexico, Monday. According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, a 51-year-old Mexican national activated a rescue beacon just after 10:30 pm.. Agents were able to respond […]
- Fall Beauty, Health and WellnessHOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to help with some amazing Fall Beauty, Health and Wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall. Lotrimin The #1 Antifungal OTC Brand Lotrimin’s preventative care line wants to help you step confidently wherever you go this Fall. Kindra […]
The Associated Press contributed to this report.