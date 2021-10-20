ALCS Game 5 weather forecast: Nice day as Astros look for 3-2 series lead

A fan watches batting practice before Game 4 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have one last game in Boston today, as the Houston Astros meet the Boston Red Sox for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. First pitch is at 4:08 p.m. Central time.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros scored seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Red Sox, 9-2. Today, right-handed pitcher Framber Valdez will start for Houston against lefty Chris Sale for Boston.

At Fenway Park, temperatures could be in the upper 60s. Weather is not an issue at all for the game. It should be quite nice with lots of sunshine and no rain. Winds will be fairly light, blowing from left to right at Fenway at about 5 miles per hour.

The ALCS is tied at two games apiece after the Astros erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning to come away with a 9-2 thumping of the Red Sox in Boston. It was a 2-2 game until Jason Castro’s RBI single opened the floodgates. Michael Brantley broke it open with a three-run double before Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker followed with RBI singles to empty Fenway Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.